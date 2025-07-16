Danesgate Community becomes first ‘Asthma Friendly School’ in York

Danesgate Community has proudly become the first state school in the city to be awarded Asthma Friendly School status.

Earlier in 2025, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust launched an ambitious citywide programme to improve asthma care for school-age children - with the goal of preventing attacks before they happen.

The new Asthma Friendly Schools initiative - developed in partnership with Humber and North Yorkshire ICB - provides schools with clear guidance, training, and support to help improve asthma management. Asthma is the most common long-term condition affecting children and young people in the UK, with a significant impact on learning, attendance, and overall wellbeing.

Danesgate Community, a specialist setting for Social, Emotional and Mental Health needs (SEMH) in Fulford, arranged specialist asthma training for over 100 staff. As a result, staff now feel confident and empowered to support pupils living with asthma more effectively.

Kim Mower, Pastoral Care Manager at Danesgate Community, said she was “elated” that the school is the first in the city to receive Asthma Friendly School status. She shared that her personal connection to asthma has driven her commitment to making Danesgate Community - which supports over 240 pupils - an asthma-friendly environment.

She said: “I lost my childhood friend to an asthma attack, so I understand how serious it is. I am also an asthma sufferer myself, and still think a lot needs to be done to get the nation thinking about asthma. Starting awareness from a young age is the best way forward. We’ve everything in place for all our new starters in September, as it can be one of the worst times for hospital admissions across the UK.”

Kim praised her colleague from pastoral support Steve Burdett, now appointed the school’s Asthma Champion, for demonstrating his commitment.

“I’d like to praise him for all his work across the school, he’s done a marvellous job and one of the reasons why we can celebrate being the first state school in York to receive the status,” she said.

Alex Oliver, Asthma Friendly School Nurse for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, added: “Danesgate Community really took it upon themselves to become asthma friendly. I was very impressed with how passionate they are. I hope more schools will follow Danesgate Community’s lead and join the movement to make York’s classrooms safer for every child with asthma.”

The initiative ensures schools are better equipped to support pupils, especially in times of flare-ups, which often happen during the school day. Schools participating in the programme work towards achieving a set of asthma-friendly standards, including a written asthma policy and register, keeping emergency inhalers on site and setting up communication systems to track medication expiry dates.

Councillor Bob Webb, Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education,at City of York Council, said:

“Congratulations to everyone at Danesgate on this achievement which means staff can feel confident to provide the right support for pupils, however they are affected by asthma. Thank you to Alex for all his hard work.