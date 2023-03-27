Easter holidays are approaching and people will be looking forward to spending more time with their families - here are the dates when Yorkshire schools close for Easter holiday.

Every year there are two bank holidays over Easter; one for Good Friday and Easter Monday, the dates change depending on what date Easter Sunday falls on. This year Easter Sunday falls on April 9, Good Friday is on April 7 and Easter Monday is on April 10.

In England and Wales, opening hours are restricted on Good Friday and Easter Monday for some shops and most supermarkets and they are closed fully on Easter Sunday. Smaller shops are allowed to open on these days, but may not always do so, while nearly all other non-essential businesses and companies in the UK are closed on Easter Sunday.

Typically, all schools in the country close during the Easter period, this term lasts two weeks when pupils can spend time with their families. Generally, the holiday dates published by local authorities don’t often change but parents are encouraged to check back regularly on their websites for any possible amendments that may take place.

Picture of pupils. (Pic credit: David Jones / PA Images)

When do schools in Yorkshire break up for Easter holidays 2023?

Local authorities are responsible for setting term dates for community and voluntary controlled schools, including special needs schools. Schools that set their own term dates and have their own Admission Authority are: academies, foundations, trusts and voluntary aided schools.

The school holiday dates normally fall on the first two working weeks of April around Easter weekend.