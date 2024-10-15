Empty 18th Century building in York could become student accommodation under new plans
The buildings, in Main Street near University of York’s West Campus, would be converted into 34 studio and shared flats under plans from Mason Residences UK Ltd.
Their application stated the development would help to meet an acute need for student accommodation in the area and stop the vacant office block blighting the area.
Proposals for the development, worth an estimated £3.5m, would see the buildings converted to house 18 studio bedrooms and four shared flats.
There would be 24 bedrooms in the mid-20th Century office block known as The Hive. The rest would be housed in 5 Main Street, a Grade II-listed building dating from the 18th Century.
Both were used by the University of York as offices but they have stood empty since they were sold to the developer.
The Hive is set to be fitted with cladding and repainted with a new colour scheme to help it better fit into the surrounding area. Communal living areas would be included alongside the bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchen spaces.
Two extensions would be built on the side and rear of The Hive to help accommodate the rooms. There would be six parking spaces at the front of the building, down the the current 10, to accommodate two accessible bays.
Plans stated the conversion of the buildings could bring in up to £600,000-a-year into the area in extra spending from students once the flats are occupied.
They added changes to The Hive would dramatically improve the appearance of the building.
Plans stated: “The property is in a sustainable location with access to the University of York East and West campuses and the village’s services, facilities and employment opportunities. Buses from University Road to the north and Main Street to the west can be caught to the city.”
