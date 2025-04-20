Free breakfast clubs to open at 79 schools across Yorkshire as teachers voice funding fears - full list
Thousands of parents will be able to access 30 minutes of morning childcare from Tuesday as part of a trial beginning at the start of the new term and running to July, ahead of an expected national rollout.
Some 750 schools across England are taking part in the pilot scheme, with 79 of those in Yorkshire.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the move would help with “breaking down barriers to opportunity” but school leaders have warned the pilot could lead to budget shortfalls.
The trial was initially backed by funding of £7 million, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves announcing in the autumn budget that more than £30 million would be allocated overall for breakfast clubs in 2025-26.
Labour made a manifesto commitment to spend £315 million on the programme by 2028-29.
Ministers expect the scheme to give parents of primary-aged children up to 95 additional hours and save them £450 per year in childcare costs.
The headteachers’ union has welcomed the expansion of breakfast clubs, which some schools already run, but said education leaders involved in the pilot had suggested the funding “just isn’t sufficient”.
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT, said: “There is no doubt that a good breakfast can be positive for children’s health and help them to focus on their learning.
“While we welcome the intentions behind the programme, the initial feedback we are hearing from many school leaders participating in the pilot is that the funding just isn’t sufficient.
“At a time when school budgets are already stretched, most can ill-afford to subsidise this shortfall.”
He added: “It’s absolutely crucial that this is addressed before the scheme is rolled out nationally, and we have been encouraged to receive assurance from the Department for Education that funding will be looked at carefully when this trial is being assessed.”
The Government has previously insisted the funding will be sufficient to deliver the programme.
NASUWT teaching union general secretary Patrick Roach said the rollout would make a “significant contribution” to tackling child hunger but urged ministers to go “much further”.
“The rollout of the new breakfast club provision should be monitored closely to ensure that any logistical and funding issues can be addressed without any adverse impact on other aspects of provision within schools,” he said.
“The two-child benefit cap continues to blight the lives and life chances of hundreds of thousands of children. The Government should prioritise the forthcoming spending review to lift more children out of a life in poverty.”
Announcing the launch next week, Ms Phillipson said: “Free breakfast clubs are at the heart of our Plan for Change, making working parents’ lives easier and more affordable, while breaking down barriers to opportunity for every child.
“From Tyneside to Truro, England is one of the first countries in Europe to open universal free breakfast clubs, saving parents up to £450 per year and making sure every child starts school ready to learn.
“This Government is delivering on our promises to working parents, rolling out free breakfast clubs, school-based nurseries, and giving every child across the country the best start in life.”
The Government expects the funding rates for the programme to vary depending on up-take and pupil characteristics.
An average school with 50 per cent uptake on the early adopter scheme would receive around £23,000 for a full year, and all schools are set to receive £500 to cover initial set-up costs and a lump sum of at least £1,000 a term.
Full list of schools with free breakfast clubs in Yorkshire and Teesside
Barnsley
- Summerfields Primary Academy
- Shawlands Primary School
- Brierley Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
Doncaster
- Armthorpe Shaw Wood Academy
- Carr Lodge Academy
- Edenthorpe Hall Primary Academy
- Bentley High Street Primary School
- Edlington Victoria Academy
- Rosedale Primary School
- Park Primary School
- Bawtry Mayflower Primary School
Rotherham
- Coleridge Primary
- Brookfield Junior Academy
Sheffield
- Totley All Saints Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
- High Green Primary School
- Carfield Primary School
Bradford
- Dixons Marchbank Primary
- Dixons Manningham Academy
- Copthorne Primary School
- The Academy At St. James
- Beckfoot Priestthorpe Primary School & Nursery
- Baildon Glen Primary School
- Dixons Music Primary
- Lady Royd Primary School
- Ben Rhydding Primary School
- Co-op Academy Delius
Calderdale
- Scout Road Academy
- Trinity Academy St Peter’s
- St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy
- Luddenden CofE School
- Cornholme Junior, Infant and Nursery School
- Elland Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Junior, Infant and Nursery School
Kirklees
- Scissett Middle School
- Field Lane Junior Infant and Nursery School
- St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy
- Manorfield Infant and Nursery School
- Batley Grammar School
- Scapegoat Hill Junior and Infant School
Leeds
- Kippax Ash Tree Primary School
- Christ Church Upper Armley Church of England Primary School
- Cockburn Haigh Road Academy
- Micklefield Church of England Primary Academy
- Dixons Trinity Chapeltown
- Robin Hood Primary School
- Bankside Primary School
- Park Spring Primary School
- Bramley St Peter’s Church of England Primary School
- Carr Manor Community School
Wakefield
- Darrington Church of England Primary School
- Featherstone North Featherstone Junior and Infant School
Hull
- Longhill Primary School
- Maybury Primary School
- Neasden Primary School
- Kingswood Parks Primary School
- St Vincent’s Voluntary Catholic Academy
- St Mary Queen of Martyrs VC Academy
- Endsleigh Holy Child VC Academy
- St Nicholas Primary School
- Thorpepark Academy
- Ings Primary School
- St Charles Voluntary Catholic Academy
- Broadacre Primary School
- Ganton School
East Riding of Yorkshire
- Our Lady and St Peter Catholic Primary School A Catholic Voluntary Academy
- St Mary’s Catholic Primary School – a Catholic voluntary academy
- North Cave Church of England Primary School
- Newport Primary School
- Welton Primary School
- Leven Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
- Bugthorpe Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
- Willerby Carr Lane Primary School
- Riverside Special School
North Yorkshire
- Leyburn Primary School
- Riverside School, Tadcaster
- Saxton Church of England Primary School
- St George’s Catholic Primary School – a Catholic voluntary academy
- St Peter’s Catholic Primary School – a Catholic voluntary academy
- Linton-on-Ouse Primary School
- Sheriff Hutton Primary School
- Giggleswick Primary School
- Leavening Community Primary School
- Ingleby Greenhow Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
- Ruswarp Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
- Fylingdales Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
- Sharow Church of England Primary School
- Askrigg Voluntary Controlled Primary School
- Long Preston Endowed Voluntary Aided Primary School
- Springwater School
York
- St Paul’s Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
Middlesbrough
- Pennyman Primary Academy
- St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School
Redcar and Cleveland
- Skelton Primary School
- New Marske Primary School
- Overfields Primary School
- Lockwood Primary School
- Prior’s Mill CofE Primary School
- Ingleby Mill Primary School
- Holy Trinity Rosehill CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School
- Ash Trees Academy
- Green Gates Academy
