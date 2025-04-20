Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of parents will be able to access 30 minutes of morning childcare from Tuesday as part of a trial beginning at the start of the new term and running to July, ahead of an expected national rollout.

Some 750 schools across England are taking part in the pilot scheme, with 79 of those in Yorkshire.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the move would help with “breaking down barriers to opportunity” but school leaders have warned the pilot could lead to budget shortfalls.

The trial was initially backed by funding of £7 million, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves announcing in the autumn budget that more than £30 million would be allocated overall for breakfast clubs in 2025-26.

Labour made a manifesto commitment to spend £315 million on the programme by 2028-29.

Ministers expect the scheme to give parents of primary-aged children up to 95 additional hours and save them £450 per year in childcare costs.

The headteachers’ union has welcomed the expansion of breakfast clubs, which some schools already run, but said education leaders involved in the pilot had suggested the funding “just isn’t sufficient”.

Bridget Phillipson MP, Secretary of State for Education, and North Northumberland MP David Smith visit Amble Links Primary School in Northumberland which is one of the school that is an early adopter of the Government’s new free breakfast club programme.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT, said: “There is no doubt that a good breakfast can be positive for children’s health and help them to focus on their learning.

“While we welcome the intentions behind the programme, the initial feedback we are hearing from many school leaders participating in the pilot is that the funding just isn’t sufficient.

“At a time when school budgets are already stretched, most can ill-afford to subsidise this shortfall.”

He added: “It’s absolutely crucial that this is addressed before the scheme is rolled out nationally, and we have been encouraged to receive assurance from the Department for Education that funding will be looked at carefully when this trial is being assessed.”

The Government has previously insisted the funding will be sufficient to deliver the programme.

NASUWT teaching union general secretary Patrick Roach said the rollout would make a “significant contribution” to tackling child hunger but urged ministers to go “much further”.

“The rollout of the new breakfast club provision should be monitored closely to ensure that any logistical and funding issues can be addressed without any adverse impact on other aspects of provision within schools,” he said.

“The two-child benefit cap continues to blight the lives and life chances of hundreds of thousands of children. The Government should prioritise the forthcoming spending review to lift more children out of a life in poverty.”

Announcing the launch next week, Ms Phillipson said: “Free breakfast clubs are at the heart of our Plan for Change, making working parents’ lives easier and more affordable, while breaking down barriers to opportunity for every child.

“From Tyneside to Truro, England is one of the first countries in Europe to open universal free breakfast clubs, saving parents up to £450 per year and making sure every child starts school ready to learn.

“This Government is delivering on our promises to working parents, rolling out free breakfast clubs, school-based nurseries, and giving every child across the country the best start in life.”

The Government expects the funding rates for the programme to vary depending on up-take and pupil characteristics.

An average school with 50 per cent uptake on the early adopter scheme would receive around £23,000 for a full year, and all schools are set to receive £500 to cover initial set-up costs and a lump sum of at least £1,000 a term.

Full list of schools with free breakfast clubs in Yorkshire and Teesside

Barnsley

Summerfields Primary Academy

Shawlands Primary School

Brierley Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Doncaster

Armthorpe Shaw Wood Academy

Carr Lodge Academy

Edenthorpe Hall Primary Academy

Bentley High Street Primary School

Edlington Victoria Academy

Rosedale Primary School

Park Primary School

Bawtry Mayflower Primary School

Rotherham

Coleridge Primary

Brookfield Junior Academy

Sheffield

Totley All Saints Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

High Green Primary School

Carfield Primary School

Bradford

Dixons Marchbank Primary

Dixons Manningham Academy

Copthorne Primary School

The Academy At St. James

Beckfoot Priestthorpe Primary School & Nursery

Baildon Glen Primary School

Dixons Music Primary

Lady Royd Primary School

Ben Rhydding Primary School

Co-op Academy Delius

Calderdale

Scout Road Academy

Trinity Academy St Peter’s

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy

Luddenden CofE School

Cornholme Junior, Infant and Nursery School

Elland Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Junior, Infant and Nursery School

Kirklees

Scissett Middle School

Field Lane Junior Infant and Nursery School

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy

Manorfield Infant and Nursery School

Batley Grammar School

Scapegoat Hill Junior and Infant School

Leeds

Kippax Ash Tree Primary School

Christ Church Upper Armley Church of England Primary School

Cockburn Haigh Road Academy

Micklefield Church of England Primary Academy

Dixons Trinity Chapeltown

Robin Hood Primary School

Bankside Primary School

Park Spring Primary School

Bramley St Peter’s Church of England Primary School

Carr Manor Community School

Wakefield

Darrington Church of England Primary School

Featherstone North Featherstone Junior and Infant School

Hull

Longhill Primary School

Maybury Primary School

Neasden Primary School

Kingswood Parks Primary School

St Vincent’s Voluntary Catholic Academy

St Mary Queen of Martyrs VC Academy

Endsleigh Holy Child VC Academy

St Nicholas Primary School

Thorpepark Academy

Ings Primary School

St Charles Voluntary Catholic Academy

Broadacre Primary School

Ganton School

East Riding of Yorkshire

Our Lady and St Peter Catholic Primary School A Catholic Voluntary Academy

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School – a Catholic voluntary academy

North Cave Church of England Primary School

Newport Primary School

Welton Primary School

Leven Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Bugthorpe Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Willerby Carr Lane Primary School

Riverside Special School

North Yorkshire

Leyburn Primary School

Riverside School, Tadcaster

Saxton Church of England Primary School

St George’s Catholic Primary School – a Catholic voluntary academy

St Peter’s Catholic Primary School – a Catholic voluntary academy

Linton-on-Ouse Primary School

Sheriff Hutton Primary School

Giggleswick Primary School

Leavening Community Primary School

Ingleby Greenhow Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Ruswarp Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Fylingdales Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Sharow Church of England Primary School

Askrigg Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Long Preston Endowed Voluntary Aided Primary School

Springwater School

York

St Paul’s Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Middlesbrough

Pennyman Primary Academy

St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School

Redcar and Cleveland

Skelton Primary School

New Marske Primary School

Overfields Primary School

Lockwood Primary School