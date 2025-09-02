Free trading summer school aims to increase diversity in finance careers

Sixteen students have taken part in a fully funded financial markets trading summer school aiming to encourage young people from more diverse backgrounds into careers in the finance and trading sector

The five-week accredited trading course, hosted by the Sheffield Business School at Sheffield Hallam University, was aimed at breaking down traditional barriers to financial services by bringing together academia and industry.

The programme, delivered by ZISHI, was hosted by professional traders in Sheffield Business School’s purpose-built trading room.

Thanks to financial support from Mako Trading, ICE and ZISHI, the trading summer school was free of charge for those involved, removing the cost barrier associated with learning how to trade.

The 2025 cohort of the trading summer school

Danny Langley, CEO of ZISHI, said: “The financial sector thrives on diversity of thought, yet entry has too often been restricted in ways that exclude talented people. At ZISHI, we believe creating opportunities for under-represented groups strengthens the industry and its resilience. Our partnership with Sheffield Hallam University on the Level 5 Advanced Diploma in Financial Trading provides immersive, real-time market experience that has real impact. With support from ICE and Mako Trading, we are breaking down barriers and empowering the next generation of financial services professionals to drive positive change.”

As well as removing the financial barrier to trading, ZISHI, with the support of Sheffield Business School, were keen to increase the number of women on the programme, to combat gender disparities in the trading sector. This year saw the biggest cohort of girls, 50% of students participating in the programme, since the course was first hosted at Sheffield Business School.

Talking about her experience, accounting and finance student, Erin Moll, said: “One of the most meaningful parts of this journey has been experiencing trading as a woman in a predominantly male space. I discovered peers who valued collaboration and inclusivity. Their camaraderie, humour, and encouragement made me feel I belonged.

“That said, trading is still a male-dominated industry. Many women hesitate to enter because they don’t see role models, or because the culture feels intimidating. My experience has shown that women do belong here, and the qualities women bring — resilience, adaptability, emotional intelligence, and long-term thinking — are vital to the industry’s future.”

The Sheffield Hallam students came from a variety of courses from across the University, including Computer Science with AI, Psychology, Aerospace Engineering, International Business amongst others.

Those who successfully completed the course received an advance diploma in Financial Trading from VTCT.

Professor Conor Moss, Dean of College of Business, Technology and Engineering, said: “It was a pleasure to meet our students who gave up part of their summer to complete the Level 5 Advanced Diploma in Trading. I was hugely impressed by their passion and commitment, especially as many were new to finance. Alongside the technical content, the programme built confidence, networks and interpersonal skills. A huge thank you to our partners ZISHI and sponsors Mako Trading and ICE for making this possible. We look forward to running it again in Summer 2026 from the state-of-the-art trading floor in our new Sheffield Business School.”

