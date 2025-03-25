Fulneck School: School which dates to 1753 to close due to "unsustainable decline" in pupil numbers

A school which dates back to 1753 is set to close in just four months due to falling pupil numbers “compounded by the pandemic”.

Fulneck School in Pudsey, Leeds released a statement to the parents of almost 300 pupils on Monday causing shockwaves in the community.

Many parents are said to have been in tears on Monday evening after being given just four months notice of the closure – planned for July.

The school is in the chancellor Rachel Reeves’ constituency - who raised private school fees when she scrapped the VAT-break - bringing home to the chancellor the devastating impact her decision is having on that sector and those families it supports.

At the time, Ms Reeves said the additional money raised would be invested in improving state schools.

Fees to attend the school range from £14,000-£18,000~ a year.

Employees affected by the closure are now entering a formal consultation process, it was said.

The school faced a combination of falling pupil number are a “rise in costs” beyond their control, a statement released to the Yorkshire Post said.

The statement continued: “Following a detailed and careful strategic review of Fulneck School, it is with great sadness that today we announce that our proposed plan to close Fulneck’s doors for good at the end of the school year.

“Fulneck has been impacted by a constant decline in the number of students for several years, which was compounded by the pandemic resulting in an unsustainable decline in students.

“The decline in student numbers has been combined with a rise in costs beyond our control, which has made the school financially unviable.

“This decision was not taken lightly, with trustees considering all available and viable options to ensure the school could continue. However, after careful consideration and no offers materialising, the difficult decision to plan to close the school was taken.

“Parents and employees have been informed, and we have now entered into a formal consultation process with Fulneck School employees whose roles may be affected.