Council chiefs have rubber-stamped plans to close a North Yorkshire primary school while also making permanent the closure of a sixth form.

Hackforth and Hornby Church of England Primary School, near Catterick Garrison, will shut this summer after seeing its pupil numbers dwindle in recent years. A six-week consultation was launched in November last year.

A statutory notice was then published about the school’s planned closure providing the opportunity for further representations to be made until Friday, February 28.

At a meeting of North Yorkshire Council’s children and young people’s service yesterday, a decision was made to close the school permanently on August 31.

Hackforth and Hornby Primary School.

The council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Coun Annabel Wilkinson, said: “Closing a school is never an easy decision to make. We know small, rural schools in the county have many strengths, including a strong relationship with the local community and low pupil-to-teacher ratios.

“However, pupil numbers at Hackforth and Hornby Church of England Primary School have continued to drop since 2017. The school has a capacity to accommodate 42 children but currently there are only a handful of primary age children attending.

“We have a responsibility to look into the quality and breadth of education to ensure every child in the county has the best experience at school and with a heavy heart, we have no choice but to close the school.”

She added: “The council has ensured that there are places available at local schools to accommodate the remaining children locally.”

A decision was also taken at the meeting has also to make permanent the closure of the sixth form at The Wensleydale School, in Leyburn.

There has been no post-16 students in Years 12 and 13 at the Leyburn-based school for the last two years.