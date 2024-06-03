Harrogate families learn more about wildlife at live nature event

Toad abodes and local wildlife were on the agenda at a nature event held at Redrow’s Kingsley Manor development.

Wildlife and open space experts Trustgreen shared hints and tips with visitors on introducing wildlife to gardens; as well as live demonstrations on making wildflower seed bombs and toad abodes.

Visitors were also given a special guide featuring various butterfly species that can be spotted in the Harrogate region.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us for this event at Kingsley Manor. And thank you to the team at Trustgreen for organising such a great event,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire.

“We hope everyone who attended is able to use the knowledge shared at this event in their own gardens.”

Kingsley Manor, located off Kingsley Road, will eventually feature 88 new homes for private sale, in a mix of two, three and four-bedroom designs, alongside 58 affordable homes. Once complete the development will be managed by Trustgreen.

The properties at Kingsley Manor were the first Redrow homes in Yorkshire to feature air source heat pumps as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor in detached designs, reducing homeowners’ energy use.