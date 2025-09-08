A former Catholic school is set to be brought back into use after being sold to a specialist education provider.

The Diocese of Leeds announced that Melrose Education has acquired Holy Family Catholic High School in Carlton, near Selby.

Melrose said it runs a growing number of schools helping children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The school, which was run by the Bishop Konstant Catholic Academy Trust, officially closed at the end of August after its finances were hit by dwindling pupil numbers.

Lesley Fitton, the trust’s chief executive, said: “The closure of Holy Family Catholic High School was deeply difficult for everyone connected to the school.

“We are pleased that Melrose Education’s arrival represents a positive step in meeting the needs of young people locally who require high-quality specialist education, provision and support.”

The trust said it worked with North Yorkshire and East Riding councils to ensure pupils were found alternative school places from this month.

The school’s closure was agreed with the Department for Education (DfE).

Melrose Education said the sale was part of an expansion which would help rising numbers of children with SEND needs.

Chief executive Tracey Storey said: “We are delighted to be joining the community in Carlton and to continue the site’s education tradition by providing specialist provision and support for children and young people.

“We look forward to becoming a trusted part of the community and to supporting young people in achieving their potential.”