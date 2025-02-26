Parents have urged a government minister to reconsider her decision to allow the closure of a North Yorkshire primary school.

Campaigners have pledged to fight to save Kirkby Fleetham Church of England Primary School, near Northallerton. The Dales Academies Trust announced last month it planned to close the school at the end of the summer term due to low numbers.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has agreed to the closure, with North Yorkshire Council this week also agreeing to the move, but campaigners are still determined to do all they can to stop it.

More than 600 people have signed a petition calling for the school to remain open.

Kirkby Fleetham Church of England Primary School.

On Friday at 4pm, the school community will meet on the village green to sing a song calling for the school to be saved.

In 2022, the school won a national award for a video of pupils singing a song about a much-moved tree on the green.

In their latest move, members of the Save Our School campaign have written to the Education Secretary urging her to reconsider her decision, with parents also contacting Richmond and Northallerton MP Rishi Sunak for help.

Parent Tim Barker, from the campaign group, said he felt it was worth fighting to save the school.

“We’ve already lost the post office and lost the shop,” he said. “The school is one of the reasons that attracted local families to move here. Without it we’re at risk of becoming solely a silver-haired retirement village. There’s 250 years of heritage in the school that is going to be lost.”

Mr Barker said the trust had announced the closure with “zero consultation”. He said the campaign group rejected the trust’s claim that low numbers impacted on children’s social development.

“The reasons they’re giving for closing the school, including nigh on one-to-one supervision, are the reasons why families choose the school,” he added.

North Yorkshire Council senior officers and councillors met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss the proposed closure.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Councillor Annabel Wilkinson, whose division includes Kirkby Fleetham, said in a statement after the meeting: “As the school is an academy, it is not for us to make a decision about the closure, instead the process is being overseen by the trust under guidance set out by the Department for Education.

“We have been asked to comment on a decision that has already been made by the Secretary of State, and as such it is a moot point.”

Coun Wilkinson added the council was unable to object to the closure because the school was an academy.

However, she said: “We do object to the process for closing academies which does not allow for a public consultation, and we will write to the secretary of state regarding this. We have heard from so many people in the local community who are concerned about the way this decision has been made and I would urge the Department for Education to respond to these concerns.

“While the closure of a school is never an easy decision for whoever is involved, on this occasion we have no alternative but to agree to the closure.”

A report prepared for the meeting stated that there were 16 children currently at the school, which has a capacity of 63 pupils. Although this was predicted to fall to 15 next year, it was estimated that it would rise to 23 by 2029/30.