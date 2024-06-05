Leeds embraces the benefits of neurodivergence in the workplace
The college specialises in supporting young adults, aged 16-25, who are autistic or have mild to moderate learning difficulties and has been delivering remarkable results. National statistics for people with learning disabilities being in paid work are c.5 per cent, rising to c.16 per cent for those who are autistic. Lighthouse has been getting between 80-90 per cent of its students into paid work, since it launched its flagship Supported Internship (SI) programme in 2018.
Head of Education, Adele Darlington, shares the secrets of this success. “We work with some amazing Leeds-based employers who really value the diversity that neurodivergent young adults bring to the workplace. They work with our specialist Job Coaches to provide placements where interns are doing real jobs in retail, hospitality, finance, administration, warehousing for at least three days a week, for a year. Last year one of our interns became a trained phlebotomist and got a job in the NHS, just one of our many success stories. Our trained staff work alongside employee buddies to help interns develop the skills and self-confidence that helps them move into paid employment at the end of our internship. Employers such as the John Lewis Partnership, KPMG, ARLA Foods and the NHS are just some of the enlightened employers who we work alongside.”
News of the success of these internships has spread across the city and more employers are coming on board, each offering placements for up to three interns starting in September 2024. This means the college has some places still available for this September and is hosting an event at the Knowledge Exchange on Tuesday 11th June 2024, from 5.00 pm. To be eligible for an internship you need to be between the ages of 18-25 and have some kind of Special Educational Need (SEN). Some programmes require students to have an Education Health & Care Plan (EHCP). And, of course, you want to move into paid employment! To book a place go to Eventbrite and search for Lighthouse Futures Trust Open Event, or email [email protected].