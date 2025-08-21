Millions tune in to see smiling faces and “happy tears” at St Augustine’s Catholic Academy

Journalists and TV cameras were amongst the many smiling faces at St Augustine’s Catholic Academy this morning – with students opening their impressive results live with the nation.

BBC Breakfast have been following the school over recent months as students prepared for, and sat, their GCSEs – and today students were able to share their achievements with millions of viewers.

Aishling Robinson, Headteacher, said: “It has been a day that will live long in the memory of our school.

“Our students have excelled, not just in the grades they have achieved – but also through the progress that they have made. Nearly all of the key measures show that our students are achieving above national averages, and they should be applauded for their success.

BBC Breakfast filming live with students

“To have the cameras here was also very surreal – but it is important that these students are championed. They have worked so hard.”

Amongst those celebrating was Max Jenkinson who exceeded his own expectations by passing everything. He simply said: “The school has been brilliant to me, and I couldn’t have done it without the teachers.”

Karen Jenkinson, Max’s Mum, was also on hand to see the results being opened. She said: “Max really wasn’t sure what to expect today – but the fact that he has passed them all means he really is over the moon!

“The school has been amazing. Max is the second one of our family who has been to St Augustine’s and I can’t praise the place enough.”

Kacper (Left) with friends

Kacper Jura who achieved one grade 9 and several 8s was "absolutely buzzing” with his results. He wasn’t expecting anything higher than a grade 6 in any of his subjects.

Maisie Hoggarth, also passed everything and was most proud of 7-6 in Combined Science. She said: “I wasn’t nervous until 7.30am when it all came crashing on to me. However, when I opened my results I cried happy tears – I was quite overwhelmed. This is not the end of education for me though. I want to be a vet – so I have another ten years of exams waiting for me!”

Rachel McEvoy, CEO of the St Cuthbert’s Roman Catholic Academy Trust, said: “What is really impressive is that these students did so well in all areas of the curriculum.

“They have flourished not just in the core subjects, but also in everything from music to DT. Wherever a child’s passion lies, this school will help them to flourish.”