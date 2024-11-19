In some cases, you may be allowed to keep your child home ⛄

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is not currently a minimum temperature for classrooms specifically.

But official guidance for workplaces suggests they shouldn’t be colder than 16 degrees.

Snow and ice tend to be bigger issues, and if they make it too hard to get there a school may temporarily close.

Even if your child’s school is open, you might be allowed to keep them home if you can’t get there safely.

The winter cold and snow is finally here for parts of the country, bringing with it the usual problems for schools.

Many parts of the UK have had their first significant snowfall of the season on Tuesday (19 November), causing travel disruptions and even school closures in areas that have been more heavily impacted. The cold is not set to let up yet either, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales throughout the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With temperatures plummeting and snow still falling in places, many parents might be wondering whether they should keep their children warm at home. But when is this allowed, and how cold (and how much snow) is considered too much for schools?

Here’s what you need to know, as the winter chill sets in:

What are the rules around cold temperatures in schools?

Just like when temperatures rise in the summer, when it comes to the cold, there is actually no legal minimum temperature set in stone. However, the government does specify that workplaces - which schools also fall under as part of the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992 - have to “keep the temperature at a comfortable level”.

Its official guidance suggests a minimum temperature of between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius, with the lower more suited to places where people are doing physical work or activities. This applies in all parts of the school - not just classrooms.

Your child's school may close if it becomes too dangerous to travel there | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

The National Education Union (NEU), one of the UK’s biggest teaching unions, says that classroom temperatures used to be governed by the the Education (School Premises) Regulations 1999. But these were replaced in 2012 by the School Premises (England) Regulations, which stopped specifying a minimum temperature. The NEU believes that the minimum temperature for classrooms should instead be 18 degrees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most school buildings have some form of internal heating, so cold temperatures are unlikely to cause much of a problem - and this alone is typically not considered a valid reason to keep your child home. But official guidance does specify that if the cold weather causes issues like power outages (which can impact heating) or significant damage to the buildings, schools should have a plan in place - which might include a temporary closure.

What about snow days?

A bigger problem tends to be whether parents and children - as well as teachers and other school staff - can safely get to the school. This is where heavy snow can present an issue.

Schools are allowed to close due to some kinds of emergencies. Government guidance says that in severe weather, schools should try to remain open if possible. But the guidance acknowledges that it might be necessary to close temporarily if the school becomes inaccessible due to problems like ice on the road or heavy snow, or getting there would risk injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You should do all you can to reopen as soon as possible,” the guidance adds. It also recommends schools try to provide remote learning if possible.

If your child’s school is still open but you don’t think you can get them there safely, the Department of Education told the i earlier this year that you shouldn’t travel if you believe it is unsafe. Instead, you should call the school and let them know, and in most cases it will be considered an authorised absence.