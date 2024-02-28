The moment you find out if your child has been accepted into a secondary school can be a very daunting task, especially if you are unsure of your options.

However, it’s not the end of the world if your child doesn’t get into their top school, there are options available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

We have included all the information you need to help you prepare for the day and help make it less stressful for parents, guardians and children.

When is National Offer Day 2024 and what happens on the day?

National Offer Day is on Friday, March 1.

If you have applied through an online application portal, your local council will email you with your child’s offer. The email will be sent during the working day.

If you have applied any other way, you will receive an offer letter to your registered home address, which normally arrives a few days after offer day.

Year 7 places at secondary school, which begin in September this year, are offered from 8am on Friday, March 1.

If your child has an EHC plan, they will receive their school place offer when it is named in the final amended plan.

How do I accept my offer?

You will have to contact the school directly to accept the offer and you can find out their contact details by visiting your local authority website.

Parents and guardians must accept the offer by the deadline stated in the offer email or letter, otherwise, it may be withdrawn and the place given to someone else.

You should accept your offer even if you decide to join a waiting list or appeal, which will not affect either process.

What can I do if my child did not get a place at the school I wanted?

If your child did not qualify for a place at any of your preferred schools, they will be offered a place at their closest school with available places.

How can I appeal?

If you have not been offered a place at a school you applied for, you have the right to appeal.

Appeals submitted for a year 7 place in the normal round will need to be received by your council’s deadline to guarantee being heard before the new school year starts.