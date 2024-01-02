The Times has announced its regional and national rankings of the best state secondary schools - here’s where Yorkshire schools came in the list.

Parent Power tables published by The Times rank schools based on their average performance using A-level, GCSE and IB outcomes from summer 2023.

Selective Ripon Grammar School was rated the best State Secondary School of the Year title for the northern region and selective Heckmondwike Grammar School in Kirklees came in second best in the regional ranking list.

The third, fourth and fifth top comprehensive secondary schools in the north are St Mary’s College, Hull, Archbishop Holgate’s School and Fulford School in York.

Yorkshire’s best secondary schools based on The Times rankings

These schools are listed by their regional rankings.

1 - Ripon Grammar School

Location: Ripon

National ranking: 65=

Type: Selective

A-level rank: 40

GCSE rank: 111=

2 - Heckmondwike Grammar School

Location: Kirklees

National ranking: 77

Type: Selective

A-level rank: 124=

GCSE rank: 52=

3 - St Mary’s College

Location: Hull

National ranking: 92

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 19

GCSE rank: 286

4 - Archbishop Holgate’s School

Location: York

National ranking: 188

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 112=

GCSE rank: 317=

5 - Fulford School

Location: York

National ranking: 189

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 150

GCSE rank: 232

6 - High Storrs School

Location: Sheffield

National ranking: 201

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 170

GCSE rank: 233

7 - Silverdale School

Location: Sheffield

National ranking: 218=

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 197=

GCSE rank: 262=

8 - St Mary’s Menston

Location: Menston

National ranking: 222

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 183=

GCSE rank: 288=

9 - Ilkley Grammar School

Location: Ilkley

National ranking: 242

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 218

GCSE rank: 313

10 - Tapton School

Location: Sheffield

National ranking: 244

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 247

GCSE rank: 271=

11 - Beverley High School

Location: Beverley

National ranking: 254

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 254=

GCSE rank: 280=

12 - The Crossley Health School

Location: Halifax

National ranking: 257

Type: Selective

A-level rank: 379=

GCSE rank: 136=

13 - All Saints Roman Catholic School

Location: York

National ranking: 258

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 270

GCSE rank: 274

14 - Harrogate Grammar School

Location: Harrogate

National ranking: 261=

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 251

GCSE rank: 298

15 - St Aidan’s Church of England High School

Location: Harrogate

National ranking: 268

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 307=

GCSE rank: 212=

16 - North Halifax Grammar School

Location: Halifax

National ranking: 270

Type: Selective

A-level rank: 368=

GCSE rank: 154=

17 - Roundhay School

Location: Leeds

National ranking: 302

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 273=

GCSE rank: 337=

18 - Hall Cross Academy

Location: Doncaster

National ranking: 311

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 248=

GCSE rank: 382

19 - King Ecgbert School

Location: Sheffield

National ranking: 320

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 296

GCSE rank: 341=

20 - Huntington School

Location: York

National ranking: 333

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 309=

GCSE rank: 341=

21 - Prince Henry’s Grammar School

Location: Otley

National ranking: 363

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 370=

GCSE rank: 310

22 - Outwood Academy Easingwold

Location: York

National ranking: 373

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 305=

GCSE rank: 394

23 - Sherburn High School

Location: Leeds

National ranking: 388

Type: Comprehensive

A-level rank: 388=