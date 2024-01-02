Yorkshire's best secondary schools based on The Times rankings and A-level and GCSE grades
Parent Power tables published by The Times rank schools based on their average performance using A-level, GCSE and IB outcomes from summer 2023.
Selective Ripon Grammar School was rated the best State Secondary School of the Year title for the northern region and selective Heckmondwike Grammar School in Kirklees came in second best in the regional ranking list.
The third, fourth and fifth top comprehensive secondary schools in the north are St Mary’s College, Hull, Archbishop Holgate’s School and Fulford School in York.
Yorkshire’s best secondary schools based on The Times rankings
These schools are listed by their regional rankings.
1 - Ripon Grammar School
Location: Ripon
National ranking: 65=
Type: Selective
A-level rank: 40
GCSE rank: 111=
2 - Heckmondwike Grammar School
Location: Kirklees
National ranking: 77
Type: Selective
A-level rank: 124=
GCSE rank: 52=
3 - St Mary’s College
Location: Hull
National ranking: 92
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 19
GCSE rank: 286
4 - Archbishop Holgate’s School
Location: York
National ranking: 188
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 112=
GCSE rank: 317=
5 - Fulford School
Location: York
National ranking: 189
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 150
GCSE rank: 232
6 - High Storrs School
Location: Sheffield
National ranking: 201
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 170
GCSE rank: 233
7 - Silverdale School
Location: Sheffield
National ranking: 218=
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 197=
GCSE rank: 262=
8 - St Mary’s Menston
Location: Menston
National ranking: 222
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 183=
GCSE rank: 288=
9 - Ilkley Grammar School
Location: Ilkley
National ranking: 242
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 218
GCSE rank: 313
10 - Tapton School
Location: Sheffield
National ranking: 244
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 247
GCSE rank: 271=
11 - Beverley High School
Location: Beverley
National ranking: 254
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 254=
GCSE rank: 280=
12 - The Crossley Health School
Location: Halifax
National ranking: 257
Type: Selective
A-level rank: 379=
GCSE rank: 136=
13 - All Saints Roman Catholic School
Location: York
National ranking: 258
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 270
GCSE rank: 274
14 - Harrogate Grammar School
Location: Harrogate
National ranking: 261=
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 251
GCSE rank: 298
15 - St Aidan’s Church of England High School
Location: Harrogate
National ranking: 268
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 307=
GCSE rank: 212=
16 - North Halifax Grammar School
Location: Halifax
National ranking: 270
Type: Selective
A-level rank: 368=
GCSE rank: 154=
17 - Roundhay School
Location: Leeds
National ranking: 302
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 273=
GCSE rank: 337=
18 - Hall Cross Academy
Location: Doncaster
National ranking: 311
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 248=
GCSE rank: 382
19 - King Ecgbert School
Location: Sheffield
National ranking: 320
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 296
GCSE rank: 341=
20 - Huntington School
Location: York
National ranking: 333
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 309=
GCSE rank: 341=
21 - Prince Henry’s Grammar School
Location: Otley
National ranking: 363
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 370=
GCSE rank: 310
22 - Outwood Academy Easingwold
Location: York
National ranking: 373
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 305=
GCSE rank: 394
23 - Sherburn High School
Location: Leeds
National ranking: 388
Type: Comprehensive
A-level rank: 388=
GCSE rank: 314
