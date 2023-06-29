The increasing number of secondary school pupils is adding pressure on applications, particularly in more affluent areas that have schools with good or outstanding Ofsted ratings, according to the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL).
Figures collated by the Department for Education show that 9,578 children applied for a place at a secondary school in Leeds for the 2023-2024 academic year. Out of these figures, 8,077 (84.3 per cent) were admitted to their first choice, while 9,176 (95.8 per cent) received a place from at least one school in their top five choices.
It has been found that areas that allow children to choose more than three preferred schools generally have a lower first-choice acceptance rate as parents tend to be a little more speculative with their applications.
Nationally, 82.6 per cent of secondary school applicants received an offer from their first choice for 2023-2024, which is down from 83.3 per cent the previous year, while the proportion securing a place from any of their favoured schools dropped slightly from 95.8 per cent in 2022-2023 to 95 per cent.
General secretary of the ASCL, Geoff Barton, said that the slight fall in pupils receiving their first offer could be due to the rising number of applications; some 619,991 pupils applied for a secondary school place for 2023-2024, the highest number since records started in 2014-2015.
Mr Barton said: “The rising number of secondary-age pupils is putting additional pressure on places, particularly in schools located within affluent areas that have an outstanding or good Ofsted rating.
“Conversely, there are other schools in more challenging circumstances in other areas that are stigmatised by negative Ofsted ratings and are struggling to recruit pupils to fill their place numbers.
“It is an absolutely ridiculous situation, and the Government should focus more on investing the money and support that is needed to ensure every community has good school places on their doorstep.”
Hardest secondary schools to get into in Yorkshire
These are the top 10 hardest secondary schools to get into in the region.
1 - XP School, Doncaster
Total number of places offered: 42
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 35
Number of times school put as first preference: 192
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 157
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 18%
2 - XP East, Doncaster
Total number of places offered: 43
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 30
Number of times school put as first preference: 90
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 60
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 33%
3 - Dixons City Academy, Bradford
Total number of places offered: 180
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 141
Number of times school put as first preference: 383
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 242
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 37%
4 - Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy, Bradford
Total number of places offered: 114
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 93
Number of times school put as first preference: 248
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 155
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 38%
=4 - Dixons Kings Academy, Bradford
Total number of places offered: 159
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 116
Number of times school put as first preference: 306
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 190
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 38%
=4 - Dixons McMillan Academy, Bradford
Total number of places offered: 130
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 65
Number of times school put as first preference: 169
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 104
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 38%
5 - Ripon Grammar School (weekly boarding place), North Yorkshire
Total number of places offered: 4
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 4
Number of times school put as first preference: 9
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 5
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 44%
=5 - Dixons Trinity Academy, Bradford
Total number of places offered: 127
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 101
Number of times school put as first preference: 227
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 126
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 44%
6 - Roundhay School, Leeds
Total number of places offered: 236
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 230
Number of times school put as first preference: 494
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 264
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 47%
7 - Feversham Girls’ Academy, Bradford
Total number of places offered: 133
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 119
Number of times school put as first preference: 197
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 78
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 60%
8 - St Mary’s College, Voluntary Catholic Academy, Hull
Total number of places offered: 347
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 340
Number of times school put as first preference: 558
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 218
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 61%
=8 - The North Halifax Grammar School, Calderdale
Total number of places offered: 179
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 177
Number of times school put as first preference: 289
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 112
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 61%
=8 - Dixons Trinity Chapeltown, Leeds
Total number of places offered: 112
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 92
Number of times school put as first preference: 150
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 58
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 61%
9 - Mercia School, Sheffield
Total number of places offered: 180
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 180
Number of times school put as first preference: 287
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 107
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 63%
=9 - The Crossley Heath School, Calderdale
Total number of places offered: 179
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 173
Number of times school put as first preference: 275
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 102
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 63%
=9 - Pudsey Grammar School, Leeds
Total number of places offered: 222
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 218
Number of times school put as first preference: 345
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 127
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 63%
=9 - Heckmondwike Grammar School, Kirklees
Total number of places offered: 207
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 204
Number of times school put as first preference: 322
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 118
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 63%
10 - St Bernard’s Catholic High School, Rotherham
Total number of places offered: 151
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 148
Number of times school put as first preference: 232
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 84
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 64%