These are the toughest secondary schools in Yorkshire to get into for 2023/24 academic year.

The increasing number of secondary school pupils is adding pressure on applications, particularly in more affluent areas that have schools with good or outstanding Ofsted ratings, according to the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL).

Figures collated by the Department for Education show that 9,578 children applied for a place at a secondary school in Leeds for the 2023-2024 academic year. Out of these figures, 8,077 (84.3 per cent) were admitted to their first choice, while 9,176 (95.8 per cent) received a place from at least one school in their top five choices.

It has been found that areas that allow children to choose more than three preferred schools generally have a lower first-choice acceptance rate as parents tend to be a little more speculative with their applications.

Secondary school pupils. (Pic credit: AdobeStock)

Nationally, 82.6 per cent of secondary school applicants received an offer from their first choice for 2023-2024, which is down from 83.3 per cent the previous year, while the proportion securing a place from any of their favoured schools dropped slightly from 95.8 per cent in 2022-2023 to 95 per cent.

General secretary of the ASCL, Geoff Barton, said that the slight fall in pupils receiving their first offer could be due to the rising number of applications; some 619,991 pupils applied for a secondary school place for 2023-2024, the highest number since records started in 2014-2015.

Mr Barton said: “The rising number of secondary-age pupils is putting additional pressure on places, particularly in schools located within affluent areas that have an outstanding or good Ofsted rating.

“Conversely, there are other schools in more challenging circumstances in other areas that are stigmatised by negative Ofsted ratings and are struggling to recruit pupils to fill their place numbers.

School children walking to school. (Pic credit: AdobeStock)

“It is an absolutely ridiculous situation, and the Government should focus more on investing the money and support that is needed to ensure every community has good school places on their doorstep.”

Hardest secondary schools to get into in Yorkshire

These are the top 10 hardest secondary schools to get into in the region.

1 - XP School, Doncaster

School pupils in a classroom. (Pic credit: AdobeStock)

Total number of places offered: 42

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 35

Number of times school put as first preference: 192

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 157

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 18%

2 - XP East, Doncaster

Total number of places offered: 43

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 30

Number of times school put as first preference: 90

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 60

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 33%

3 - Dixons City Academy, Bradford

Total number of places offered: 180

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 141

Number of times school put as first preference: 383

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 242

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 37%

4 - Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy, Bradford

Total number of places offered: 114

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 93

Number of times school put as first preference: 248

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 155

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 38%

=4 - Dixons Kings Academy, Bradford

Total number of places offered: 159

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 116

Number of times school put as first preference: 306

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 190

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 38%

=4 - Dixons McMillan Academy, Bradford

Total number of places offered: 130

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 65

Number of times school put as first preference: 169

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 104

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 38%

5 - Ripon Grammar School (weekly boarding place), North Yorkshire

Total number of places offered: 4

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 4

Number of times school put as first preference: 9

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 5

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 44%

=5 - Dixons Trinity Academy, Bradford

Total number of places offered: 127

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 101

Number of times school put as first preference: 227

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 126

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 44%

6 - Roundhay School, Leeds

Total number of places offered: 236

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 230

Number of times school put as first preference: 494

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 264

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 47%

7 - Feversham Girls’ Academy, Bradford

Total number of places offered: 133

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 119

Number of times school put as first preference: 197

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 78

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 60%

8 - St Mary’s College, Voluntary Catholic Academy, Hull

Total number of places offered: 347

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 340

Number of times school put as first preference: 558

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 218

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 61%

=8 - The North Halifax Grammar School, Calderdale

Total number of places offered: 179

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 177

Number of times school put as first preference: 289

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 112

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 61%

=8 - Dixons Trinity Chapeltown, Leeds

Total number of places offered: 112

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 92

Number of times school put as first preference: 150

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 58

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 61%

9 - Mercia School, Sheffield

Total number of places offered: 180

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 180

Number of times school put as first preference: 287

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 107

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 63%

=9 - The Crossley Heath School, Calderdale

Total number of places offered: 179

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 173

Number of times school put as first preference: 275

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 102

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 63%

=9 - Pudsey Grammar School, Leeds

Total number of places offered: 222

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 218

Number of times school put as first preference: 345

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 127

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 63%

=9 - Heckmondwike Grammar School, Kirklees

Total number of places offered: 207

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 204

Number of times school put as first preference: 322

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 118

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 63%

10 - St Bernard’s Catholic High School, Rotherham

Total number of places offered: 151

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 148

Number of times school put as first preference: 232

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 84