New Keighley sixth-form college at risk due to Labour review of free schools

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said she has asked officials “to review the mainstream free schools planned by the last government that have not yet opened”.

“We will look at whether they will meet a need for places in their local area and offer value for taxpayers’ money,” she explained.

“We will also take into account whether projects would provide a distinctive curriculum and any impact on existing local providers.”

In a letter to Bradford City Council and local MPs, Ms Phillipson confirmed this would include New College Keighley - which was announced last year and would create up to 1,000 new school places.

It would have been run by the New Collaborative Learning Trust, which already operates three successful academic sixth-form colleges in Bradford, Doncaster, and Pontefract.

Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore has called the review a “serious misstep” which could lead to further delay, saying that the prospects of young people in the area "should not be up for debate".

“Our town, and the wider area, desperately needs projects that will help raise educational standards and create opportunities for our young people, especially in an area that has been historically disadvantaged.

“To now suggest pulling the plug on a project which has cross-party support is completely wrong, and I have written to the Secretary of State urging her to immediately reconsider and allow our new college to proceed.”

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council said: "We have always been supportive of New College and their plans for Keighley.