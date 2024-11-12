'Park and Stride' scheme is a step in the right direction for healthier, happier journeys

Taking strides toward safer streets and fitter feet, Barkerend Primary Leadership Academy has launched a scheme to make the school run fun and friendly for families.

Promoting the benefits of walking to school for pupils and their families, the 'Park and Stride' initiative encourages families to park at a designated spot a short distance from the school and then enjoy a quick, refreshing walk the rest of the way.

With the goal of tackling traffic congestion and pollution around the school gates, improving road safety, and promoting healthy habits, the scheme builds on the school's successful projects with Living Streets – a charity which organises walk to school campaigns across the country. Working with local supermarket, Lidl, who have kindly offered parking spaces at the rear of their store for drop-offs, the school hopes that mornings and afternoons will become stress-free and car-free at the school gates.

To celebrate the launch of Park and Stride, the school welcomed a host of pupils and families for the scheme’s inaugural walk, showing support for healthier choices and a greener school run. Adding fun and flair to the journey, Living Streets’ mascot, Strider, led the way alongside the charity’s representative, Roy Clutterbuck.

Pupils from Barkerend Primary Leadership Academy take part in the 'Park and Stride' scheme

Speaking at the launch, Claire Grace, Assistant Principal at Barkerend Primary Leadership Academy said: “It’s great to see so many families stepping up and joining us for this wonderful way to start the day, and we’re grateful to Lidl for their community spirit and support.

“We hope this scheme is another step in the right direction to increase pupils’ activity levels and to reduce congestion and pollution around the school.” In a day of double celebrations, the school was also presented with a certificate in recognition of its achievements as part of Living Streets’ WOW – Walk to School Challenge. Placing ninth, Barkerend Primary Leadership Academy ranks among the top ten schools in the country for recording walks and journeys to school.