Plans have been lodged for a 110-bed student accommodation block with an on-site health spa, gym and games room in York.

Study Inn’s plans would see the complex built in James Street, near Foss Island Road, on the site of a motorcycle showroom which would be demolished.

The developer’s application stated the York site would join seven others built across the UK offering premium, hotel-style facilities to students.

The plans propose a mixture of studio rooms and shared cluster apartments of six bedrooms each spread across three floors.

An impression showing how a 110-bed student accommodation block in James Street, York, could look. Picture: Study Inn

Bedrooms in clusters would have en suites and share a kitchen and living space with others in the same apartment.

The ground floor of the complex would feature the health spa, gym, study spaces, games room and lounge area.

It also features cycle storage and an outdoor garden area.

Study Inn launched in 2009 and it is now one of the country’s leading providers of purpose-built student accommodation, according to its plans.

The company operates sites in Bristol, Exeter, Leeds, Leicester, Loughborough and two in Nottingham.

Plans stated that the developer aimed to create a true home away from home and its existing sites had provided lodgings for students from more than 90 countries.

The application stated: “The commitment to delivering a high-quality living experience is further demonstrated through the inclusion of exceptional community facilities.

“Study Inn has redefined the student living experience over the past 15 years.”

A report from the company stated the rate of applications to both the University of York and York St John University indicated the student population would continue to grow.