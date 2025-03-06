Queensway Primary School, Yeadon: Council to press ahead with plans to close school with dwindling pupil numbers
Queensway Primary in Yeadon is under threat of closure for the second time in just over two years.
Leeds City Council said the school would be facing a budget deficit of more than £1.3m by 2028 despite efforts to cut costs.
A report to the council’s executive board said there were 81 children enrolled at the school, compared to an admission limit of 210.
But parents have opposed the proposed closure and protested against the move in January.
The council report said: “Between 2017 and 2024 there was a 31 per cent decrease in births in the Yeadon and Guiseley area.
“This has led to reduced demand for school places and falling pupil numbers in schools.”
The school first faced closure in 2022 following and Ofsted inspection report which said it was “inadequate”.
At the time, the closure plan was scrapped following an outcry from parents.
Queensway Primary was rated “good” in all areas after the latest inspection report in December.
The council report said the school’s budget gap would be £608,000 at the end of 2025/26, rising to almost £940,000 the following year, then £1.3m at the end of 2027/28.
The report said: “This means that the school’s ability to support all pupils, including those with special educational needs and disabilities is at risk.
“A decision to close the school would help ensure that pupils moving into other schools or education settings receive the support that they need in future years.”
Councillors will decide whether to proceed to a next stage of consultation on the school’s future at a meeting on Wednesday (March 12).
A final decision would be taken at the council’s June executive board, and the school would close at the end of the summer term.
