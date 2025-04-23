Revealed: University of York among top-ranking institutions for investment in building maintenance, according to new study

The University of York is among the top ranking institutions for investment in building repair and remediation, according to a new national study, with an overall score of 74.04.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To investigate the state of building maintenance across UK universities, SFG20, the industry standard for facility management, submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to universities across the country. They received responses from 61 universities, who were asked to provide information on: total costs spent on repair and remediation works in the most recent financial year; completed repair projects; outstanding projects; and total budgets.

The universities that invested the most in building repair and remediation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their overall ranking, the University of York was one of the institutions that came most under budget for building maintenance in the most recent financial year. The university spent a total of £12.8 million on repair and maintenance works in the most recent financial year, approximately £3 million under budget, reflecting their cost-efficient allocation of resources.

York Minster

The University of Oxford ranked just ahead of York, having had one of the highest repair project completion rates of the institutions that responded, with almost 40,000 completed. In the most recent financial year, the University of Oxford spent a total of £18,500,000 on building maintenance projects. With a budget of £26.4 million, they were also among the universities that came most under budget.

The University of Durham (71.31), the University of the West of England (66.94), and the University of Bradford (64.21) also ranked in the top five institutions for building maintenance budget management, efficiency, and responsiveness, when compared to the figures provided by other universities.

Paul Bullard, Product Director at SFG20, on the issue of building maintenance in UK Universities, has said: “Staying significantly under budget on maintenance costs and keeping a low cost per repair request are both strong indicators of a well-structured, proactive maintenance strategy - one that prioritises efficiency and minimises more serious and costly unexpected downtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad