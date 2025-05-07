A charitable trust will need to raise £10m to transform a historic former school into a centre for creativity and digital enterprise, councillors have been told.

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive gave the go-ahead for the former Richmond Grammar School building to be transferred to the Richmondshire Building Preservation Trust. The trust must now secure funding to redevelop the site, which is owned by the council, into a community facility.

Council leaders were told the full redevelopment would cost almost £10m, although the building could be partly reopened with less money while the remainder of the funding was sought.

Councillors have agreed that if sufficient funding is not secured, the former school, which has been valued at £370,000, will be sold off.

Councillors and Richmond Building Preservation Trust members at the former Richmond Grammar School site.

Senior councillors approved the transfer of the building at nil value after 130-page business plan was submitted to the council, which was prepared following 12 months of public consultations.

North Yorkshire Council deputy leader, Councillor Gareth Dadd, said: “This decision represents a major milestone for Richmond and the surrounding area with these ambitious plans to transform the site.

“The go-ahead to transfer the building to the trust fits into our vision for the whole county to bring opportunities and boost the local economy for our communities.

“What is particularly appealing about the plans is that there is a big focus on providing opportunities for all ages, but especially young people to experience culture and access cutting-edge technology locally.

“We are committed to working with the trust to ensure its vision is realised. But this really is the last option for the site, which will have to be sold if this project does not progress.”

The trust worked with the National Innovation Centre for Rural Enterprise for the consultation, which helped identify suitable uses for the building.

The trust’s chief executive officer, Chris Brown, has pledged to raise the money needed to transform the building.

He said: “Thanks to North Yorkshire Council’s approval as building owners, we will now work tirelessly to bring to life the site for the benefit of Richmond and the wider region. It will require a major effort to secure funding, and we will explore all avenues available to us.

“Our proposals not only offer exciting new experiences for the area, with education and youth engagement being key themes alongside digital creativity, but also include plans to make the site fully accessible and, subject to planning approval, offer on-site parking.

“We know people are eager to see the building restored to its former glory as it holds fond memories for many people in our community and is a famous site in Richmond.”

Councillor Stuart Parsons said: “The approval of the trust’s plans by the executive today is a major new step towards securing the future of the former grammar school’s site.

“The benefits will be felt by residents in Richmond and the surrounding area, while also bringing in visitors to experience what the town and the Dales has to offer.”

The Grade II-listed building has been vacant since the school closed in 2011.

Former pupils at the school, which was founded in the 14th century, include Alice in Wonderland author Lewis Carroll.