A ‘dangerous’ cricket practice facility is set to be replaced and expanded with a new multi-use games area at Scarborough College.

Scarborough College has applied for permission to construct a multi-use games area and a new synthetic cricket practice facility.

The school said that the number of pupils had grown “dramatically” over the past eight years, from around 300 pupils to 575 pupils currently and that new facilities were required to meet the growing demand.

The planned works seek to relocate and expand the existing cricket net facility which has become “dangerous and a health and safety concern due to its age and condition”.

Scarborough College current sports facilities. Courtesy Scarborough College

According to plans submitted to North Yorkshire Council: “The College now has a Cricket Centre of Excellence which has been, in part, a reason for the expansion of the College and therefore the demand placed on the cricket facilities has grown extensively.”

The proposed site of the cricket nets is currently a single tennis court, which is also “ageing and in need of updating” and has been classed as “unsafe for our pupils to use”.

That tennis court would be relocated to the original cricket net site and would be incorporated into a multi-use games area (MUGA).

Scarborough College said the need for a MUGA was “not only to house the tennis court but to provide additional space for the pupils to play games all year round, be that hockey, tennis, football, and pickleball”.

Scarborough College listed building. Courtesy Scarborough College

It could also be used as a “much-needed break time and lunchtime all-weather play area for the increased pupil roll,” the applicant added.

The MUGA has been designed to include a three-metre high twin bar panelled fencing around the synthetic turf.

It was also noted that the “proposed works face due south and would not be in main view” from the school’s listed building.