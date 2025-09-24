Urgent repairs to the leaking roof of a clifftop school in Scarborough have been given the green light by North Yorkshire Council.

​St Martin’s CE School, in Scarborough, can proceed with repairs to its pitched roofing, which has begun to “show its age”.

​The school said that the area at Holbeck Hill is “subject to high winds and heavy rain that gets blown in many directions as the wind has turbulence as it rises over the cliff top”.

​The planning authority said that the proposed roof replacement was justified “owing to progressive leaks in areas of the roof that require attention, and the roof replacement and materials would provide the most sustainable form of waterproofing and roof materials”.

St Martin's School.

​St Martin’s children come from the Scarborough Deanery of the Church of England, which comprises 16 parishes, covering an area of more than 100 sq miles.

​No comments were received from members of the public regarding the proposed repairs.

​Officers said that although the new tiles “would not be identical replicas, it is considered that the proposed colour of the tiles would closely match the appearance of the existing tiles and it is considered that they would not result in overall harm to the appearance of the school”.

​As part of the repairs, the existing roof tiles will be removed and a new underlayer, insulation, and roof slats will be fitted that incorporate ventilated eaves, verge, and ridge.

​Planners noted that “whilst the school can be seen from public vantage points on Holbeck Hill and Filey Road, there is a reasonable separation distance between these public vantage points, and the site does not lie within visually sensitive areas such as a designated heritage area”.

​The application was approved by North Yorkshire Council, subject to conditions.