Teen takes time off school to tell councillors policy change is 'unfair and unwarranted'

A teenager took time off school to tell North Yorkshire Council that its policy on home-to-school transport was “unfair and unwarranted”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oscar Kendall, 15, joined concerned parents at a meeting of Richmond area committee to present a petition calling on the authority to rethink controversial changes which mean the authority will only pay for transport to a child’s nearest school, not their catchment school.

The teen, who said he had permission from his headteacher and mother to attend the meeting at County Hall in Northallerton on Monday, told councillors that his family had to move a short from his home in Whaw, in Arkengarthdale, to Reeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move means his eligibility for free transport to Richmond School will be reassessed, and it is likely he will only get free travel to the Wensleydale School in Leyburn, which is nearer.

Oscar Kendall.

Oscar said: “Changing of schools during my GCSE coursework would be detrimental to not only my current education but future career aspects.

“Wensleydale School does not offer all the GCSE courses I currently take at Richmond, so I would have to learn an entirely new course programme in what would be my final exam year.”

He added: “For this council to decide to put a further financial burden on families, such as having to pay for the transport to their local catchment school is unwarranted and unfair.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parent Carol Livingstone told the meeting that “hundreds of mothers were having to consider giving up their careers to do the school run” because of the change.

She added: “And let’s just be clear about this, it is mostly mums that will suffer from this decision.” Addressing female councillors at the meeting, she added: “Annabel, Karin, Caroline, Heather — are you really okay about voting for that?”

Officers at the meeting said the policy change would deliver savings of up to £4.2m, although Richmond councillor, Stuart Parsons, said that North Yorkshire schools could lose £4.7m a year because the nearest school for 750 pupils was outside the county.

In response to the petition and statements from parents, Amanda Newbold, assistant director for education and skills, said the previous eligibility for free travel under the catchment’ criteria was discretionary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The concept of catchment does not appear in the Department for Education guidance for home-to-school travel – in today’s education system, some schools do not have catchments, some share catchments and some addresses have two or more catchments and so the change to the main criterion of nearest suitable school reflects this national approach.”

In response to Oscar’s situation, the officer confirmed that eligibility for free travel would be assessed after a house move.

She added that exceptional circumstances would be considered at any appeal.

Councillors agreed that no further action would be taken over the petition because the issue was due to be debated at an extraordinary meeting on the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This meeting was requested by opposition councillors, led by the Liberal Democrats, and agreed by the authority chair, Councillor Roberta Swiers.