The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025: Yorkshire’s best secondary, primary, grammar, comprehensive and independent schools
The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide is considered a vital resource for parents looking for the very best in education for their children.
The guide was published online at 7am on Friday, December 6, 2024 and will be available in print in a 28-page supplement on Sunday December 8, 2024.
The guide includes a fully searchable national database of more than 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.
It is an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.
Editor of Parent Power, Helen Davies, said: “The educational landscape is challenging – teacher shortages, rising student mental health issues and special educational needs and the Vat rise – but there is also so much to celebrate from the hard work of passionate and committed teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to boost their students and give them the very best start in life.
“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools it is fantastic to see how they are shaping their students to be ready for the 21st century.”
Yorkshire schools named in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025
Best state secondary schools (grammar and comprehensive) in the North
Heckmondwike Grammar School
Regional rank: 1
National rank: 80
Last year’s rank: 77
Ripon Grammar School
Regional rank: 2
National rank: 146
Last year’s rank: 65
St Mary’s College, Hull
Regional rank: 3
National rank: 150=
Last year’s rank: 92
Fulford School, York
Regional rank: 4
National rank: 172=
Last year’s rank: 189
Silverdale School, Sheffield
Regional rank: 5
National rank: 174
Last year’s rank: 218=
High Storrs School, Sheffield
Regional rank: 6
National rank: 177
Last year’s rank: 201
Archbishop Highgate’s School, York
Regional rank: 7
National rank: 189
Last year’s rank: 188
Skipton Girls’ High School
Regional rank: 8
National rank: 201
Last year’s rank: N/A
North Halifax Grammar School
Regional rank: 9
National rank: 217
Last year’s rank: 270
Tapton School, Sheffield
Regional rank: 10
National rank: 223=
Last year’s rank: 244
Best comprehensive secondary schools in the North
St Mary’s College, Hull
Regional rank: 1
National rank: 150=
Last year’s rank: 92
Fulford School, York
Regional rank: 2
National rank: 172=
Last year’s rank: 189
Silverdale School, Sheffield
Regional rank: 3
National rank: 174
Last year’s rank: 218=
High Storrs School, Sheffield
Regional rank: 4
National rank: 177
Last year’s rank: 201
Archbishop Holgate’s School, York
Regional rank: 5
National rank: 189
Last year’s rank: 188
Tapton School, Sheffield
Regional rank: 6
National rank: 223=
Last year’s rank: 244
Ilkley Grammar School
Regional rank: 7
National rank: 230
Last year’s rank: 242
All Saints Roman Catholic School, York
Regional rank: 8
National rank: 234
Last year’s rank: 258
Sherburn High School
Regional rank: 9
National rank: 237
Last year’s rank: 388
Horsforth School, Leeds
Regional rank: 10
National rank: 240=
Last year’s rank: N/A
Best primary schools in the North
Carlton Junior and Infant School, Dewsbury
Regional rank: 1
National rank: 8
Spring Grove Junior Infant and Nursery School, Huddersfield
Regional rank: 2
National rank: 32
St Edward’s RC Primary School, Wetherby
Regional rank: 3
National rank: 47=
Marshfield Primary School, Bradford
Regional rank: 4
National rank: 81
Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Pontefract
Regional rank: 5
National rank: 105=
Captain Cook Primary School, Marton
Regional rank: 6
National rank: 116=
Larks Hill Junior and Infant School, Pontefract
Regional rank: 7
National rank: 121=
Oughtibridge Primary School, Sheffield
Regional rank: 8
National rank: 147=
White Laith Primary School, Leeds
Regional rank: 9
National rank: 161=
Westways Primary School, Sheffield
Regional rank: 10
National rank: 180=
