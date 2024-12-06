The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025 list has been announced and published 40 Yorkshire schools named the best in the North.

The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide is considered a vital resource for parents looking for the very best in education for their children.

The guide was published online at 7am on Friday, December 6, 2024 and will be available in print in a 28-page supplement on Sunday December 8, 2024.

The guide includes a fully searchable national database of more than 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.

Headteacher of Heckmondwike Grammar School, Peter Roberts. (Pic credit: Bruce Fitzgerald)

It is an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

Editor of Parent Power, Helen Davies, said: “The educational landscape is challenging – teacher shortages, rising student mental health issues and special educational needs and the Vat rise – but there is also so much to celebrate from the hard work of passionate and committed teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to boost their students and give them the very best start in life.

“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools it is fantastic to see how they are shaping their students to be ready for the 21st century.”

Yorkshire schools named in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025

Fulford School. (Pic credit: Google)

Best state secondary schools (grammar and comprehensive) in the North

Heckmondwike Grammar School

Regional rank: 1

National rank: 80

Last year’s rank: 77

Ripon Grammar School

Regional rank: 2

National rank: 146

Last year’s rank: 65

St Mary’s College, Hull

Regional rank: 3

National rank: 150=

Last year’s rank: 92

Fulford School, York

Regional rank: 4

National rank: 172=

Last year’s rank: 189

Silverdale School, Sheffield

Regional rank: 5

National rank: 174

Last year’s rank: 218=

High Storrs School, Sheffield

Regional rank: 6

National rank: 177

Last year’s rank: 201

Archbishop Highgate’s School, York

Regional rank: 7

National rank: 189

Last year’s rank: 188

Skipton Girls’ High School

Regional rank: 8

National rank: 201

Last year’s rank: N/A

North Halifax Grammar School

Regional rank: 9

National rank: 217

Last year’s rank: 270

Tapton School, Sheffield

Regional rank: 10

National rank: 223=

Last year’s rank: 244

Best comprehensive secondary schools in the North

St Mary’s College, Hull

Regional rank: 1

National rank: 150=

Last year’s rank: 92

Fulford School, York

Regional rank: 2

National rank: 172=

Last year’s rank: 189

Silverdale School, Sheffield

Regional rank: 3

National rank: 174

Last year’s rank: 218=

High Storrs School, Sheffield

Regional rank: 4

National rank: 177

Last year’s rank: 201

Archbishop Holgate’s School, York

Regional rank: 5

National rank: 189

Last year’s rank: 188

Tapton School, Sheffield

Regional rank: 6

National rank: 223=

Last year’s rank: 244

Ilkley Grammar School

Regional rank: 7

National rank: 230

Last year’s rank: 242

All Saints Roman Catholic School, York

Regional rank: 8

National rank: 234

Last year’s rank: 258

Sherburn High School

Regional rank: 9

National rank: 237

Last year’s rank: 388

Horsforth School, Leeds

Regional rank: 10

National rank: 240=

Last year’s rank: N/A

Best primary schools in the North

Carlton Junior and Infant School, Dewsbury

Regional rank: 1

National rank: 8

Spring Grove Junior Infant and Nursery School, Huddersfield

Regional rank: 2

National rank: 32

St Edward’s RC Primary School, Wetherby

Regional rank: 3

National rank: 47=

Marshfield Primary School, Bradford

Regional rank: 4

National rank: 81

Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Pontefract

Regional rank: 5

National rank: 105=

Captain Cook Primary School, Marton

Regional rank: 6

National rank: 116=

Larks Hill Junior and Infant School, Pontefract

Regional rank: 7

National rank: 121=

Oughtibridge Primary School, Sheffield

Regional rank: 8

National rank: 147=

White Laith Primary School, Leeds

Regional rank: 9

National rank: 161=

Westways Primary School, Sheffield

Regional rank: 10

National rank: 180=