These are the five cheapest Yorkshire cities for students – the results may surprise you

Most parents worry about how their children are getting on at university.

These concerns are often about whether their son or daughter is keeping up with their lectures and whether they are drinking every night.

But with the cost-of-living crisis many students have had to sacrifice nights out for working part-time jobs to keep up with bills and rent.

According to the NatWest student living index 52 per cent of students run out of cash before the term ends. This is bad news for parents who are left to foot the bill when times get tough.

Students working during time work is up 52 per cent and holiday work is up 63.5 per cent year on year as students look to boost their income.

However many Yorkshire cities offer a low cost of living for students compared to London.

Sheffield

Sheffield was ranked the sixth most affordable UK city for students by the NatWest student living index.

The city is home to the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam which was given university status in 1992.

The average monthly rent is £480.77 compared to the national average of £689.43.

Sheffield was also rated one of the cheapest places to buy a pint costing 64p below the national average of £4.71.

York

York was the only other Yorkshire city to rank within the top ten of the NatWest student living index.

The University of York and York St John are the two universities in York with the latter gaining university status in 2006.

The average monthly rent for a student room in York is £580 and you can expect to pay around £5.40 for a pint.

Leeds

Leeds is home to five universities with a student population of around 60,000.

The largest university in the city is the University of Leeds closely followed by Leeds Beckett which became a university in 1992.

The average student rent is £489 and a pint will cost £4.65 on average. According to Leeds List, the Angel Inn offers one of the cheapest pints in Leeds where you can get an Alpine lager for as little as £2.60.

Middlesbrough

Teesside University was granted university status in 1992 and is home to over 22,500 students.

The university has one of the lowest rents of all university cities of £375 per month according to Save the Student.

Middlesbrough offers a relatively cheap cost of living for students compared to other cities and a pint costs around £4.50.

Huddersfield

The University of Huddersfield also became a university in 1992 and houses nearly 20,000 students.