West Yorkshire school’s launch event supported by local housebuilder

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West were recently invited to Southroyd Primary School in Pudsey, where the team watched the children perform their Leeds Rhinos Dance Spectacular, to mark the launch of the school’s exciting new eco-friendly building project - ‘The Cabin’.

Representatives of the housebuilder’s Commercial team visited Southroyd Primary School, located near its The Bridleways development in Eccleshill, where Jamie Jones-Buchanan and members of the Leeds Rhino Rugby and Netball teams cut the ribbon and officially declared ‘The Cabin’ open.

The Commercial team at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West were given a tour of ‘The Cabin’ by members of Southroyd Primary School’s eco-monitors who explained the features of the building that included a living roof, recycled materials used for insulation, living walls and a heating panelled ceiling.

The building is constructed from eleven repurposed 40ft shipping containers, combining 90% of recycled materials - and will be used by the school and the wider community, with plans for The Cabin to be used as extra classroom space, a place for after school clubs and a hub for other community groups.

The invite comes after members of the Commercial team spent a day helping create and repair allotment beds, with other members of the team repainting the school wall to make space for a new mural as part of the homebuilders’ ‘Donate a Day’.

Anna Devine, School Business Manager at Southroyd Primary School, said: “Thank you very much for taking part in this very special day; ‘The Cabin’ project as well as the makeover of our allotment is transformational for our school, allowing us to expand our curriculum offer for our children, as well as provide essential support for our local community”.

Lindsey Sills, Commercial Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “The Commercial team were delighted to be a part of the launch of The Cabin and want to thank Southroyd Primary School for inviting us.

“It was great to see the performances and the tours from the eco-monitors were really helpful in explaining what this project will do for the school.”