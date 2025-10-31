'Consequences' in North Yorkshire over huge rise in home to school transport costs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report by the National Audit Office (NAO) found almost half of local authorities reported annual overspends of 20 per cent or more on getting young people to school via bus, taxi or other transport methods.

The total overspend has rocketed up from £51m in 2015/16 to £415m in 2023/24, with the rise mostly due to increased spending on young people with special educational needs and disabilities (Send).

The DfE estimates that spending on home to school transport could exceed £3bn by 2029/30 for children of compulsory school age and below if it continues on the current trajectory.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, said the Government’s delayed Send reforms “must tackle these unsustainable expenditure rises” and ensure young people who rely on the service continue to be supported.

It now costs £1.2m a year to transport just one child in North Yorkshire with complex needs to school, with fuel costs and wages continuing to rise.

That’s more than two per cent of the council’s overall budget for school transport, and councillors say that these kinds of costs have led to the controversial decision to only provide buses for pupils to their closest school.

Children and parents have demonstrated against North Yorkshire Council's controversial home-to-school transport policy outside Appleton Roebuck Primary School near Tadcaster

Furious parents have said this has led to their children going on dangerous, ungritted roads over the tops of the Dales.

However, North Yorkshire Council leader Coun Carl Les said this was a “consequence” of the “the pressure coming from the Send element”.

“This is why we’ve moved to align our policy position with the majority of councils in the country, where we will only fund transport to the nearest school,” he explained.

“The budget is rising past £50m-a-year, we’ve had to make savings where we can.

“There are some very expensive journeys in the system.”

Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) general secretary Pepe Di’Iasio said the union is concerned the national conversation about children with Send “has increasingly become focused on cost”.

“Let’s be clear that these youngsters often require special school provision and home-to-school transport is vital in ensuring they are able to access that support,” the former Rotherham headteacher said.

The Government’s Send reforms are expected to focus on how to support more children with Send in mainstream schools, which ASCL pointed out would reduce transport costs, but that they would take time to implement and many would still need to attend special schools.

Coun Les said the delays in announcing the policy was “incredibly disappointing”, and would have a big impact for councils like North Yorkshire.

“The NAO has identified this is unsustainable, the Department for Education has agreed this is unsustainable,” he added.