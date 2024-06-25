New gates and railings are set to be installed at a school in York’s South Bank to stop racegoers using its grounds to relieve themselves.

Plans lodged with York Council would see gates, wire mesh and metal railings installed around the Upper Site of All Saints Roman Catholic School, in Mill Mount.

Nicholas Postgate Catholic Academy Trust, which runs the school, stated in its plans problems with revellers using the school premises to urinate were well-documented.

Council Assistant Education Director Maxine Squire stated in a letter supporting the plans that the site was currently very open and easy for intruders to get into.

The Upper Site of All Saints Roman Catholic School in Mill Mount, York.

It comes after York Central MP Rachael Maskell raised concerns about people getting into the site two years ago when calling for funding for the school to be rebuilt.

Ms Maskell told the Commons the behaviour of inebriated racegoers intruding on to the site posed a safeguarding risk to pupils.

She added pupils were being taught in stables not fit for horses and in former aircraft hangers that were too cold in winter and too hot in summer.

The Department for Education awarded funding to upgrade school buildings in December 2022.

The school is split across two sites, with the Lower site for years seven to nine on Nunnery Lane.

The Upper Site, for years 10, 11 and the school’s sixth form, is in Mill Mount on the way to York Racecourse from the rail station.

The application stated the installation of fencing and railings would have no direct impact on the school’s listed buildings.

Assistant Director for Education Ms Squire’s letter stated the plans would deal with the issues in an appropriate and proportionate way.