Thousands of Yorkshire school pupils had cause to celebrate as they received their A-level results today.
This year is only the second time pupils in the UK have sat summer exams since 2019. Grades were generated by schools in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, with results based on internal assessment and work produced over the course of pupils’ studies.
1. Barnsley College
Barnsley College A-Level results. Amy Barton opens her results with her mother Emma Hughes to find she got A* 2A's and will study English at Nottingham. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Bruce Rollinson 17 August 2023. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Barnsley College
Barnsley College A-Level results. Roni Coupland, celebrates her 3 A's. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Barnsley College
Thomas March, ABBC, Nathan Hazlwood, A*2 A's, Abigail Lea, 3A's, Safaa Shreef 2A* A B, Andania Drinkhill A* A B. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Queen Margaret's School for Girls, York
Head of Queen Margaret’s School for Girls, Sue Baillie, said: "We’re delighted that so many of our girls have been successful in securing their first choice university course today at the country's best universities. QM girls will take up places at many of the prestigious Russell Group universities, including Exeter, Sheffield and Manchester". Photo: Mark Dolby