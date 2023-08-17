All Sections
Yorkshire school A-Level results: Pupils across the region celebrate as they receive their exam results

Thousands of Yorkshire school pupils had cause to celebrate as they received their A-level results today.
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST

This year is only the second time pupils in the UK have sat summer exams since 2019. Grades were generated by schools in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, with results based on internal assessment and work produced over the course of pupils’ studies.

This year’s A-level students deserve praise for showing resilience - The Yorkshire Post says

Barnsley College A-Level results. Amy Barton opens her results with her mother Emma Hughes to find she got A* 2A's and will study English at Nottingham. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Bruce Rollinson 17 August 2023.

1. Barnsley College

Barnsley College A-Level results. Amy Barton opens her results with her mother Emma Hughes to find she got A* 2A's and will study English at Nottingham. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Bruce Rollinson 17 August 2023. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Barnsley College A-Level results. Roni Coupland, celebrates her 3 A's. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Bruce Rollinson

2. Barnsley College

Barnsley College A-Level results. Roni Coupland, celebrates her 3 A's. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Thomas March, ABBC, Nathan Hazlwood, A*2 A's, Abigail Lea, 3A's, Safaa Shreef 2A* A B, Andania Drinkhill A* A B.

3. Barnsley College

Thomas March, ABBC, Nathan Hazlwood, A*2 A's, Abigail Lea, 3A's, Safaa Shreef 2A* A B, Andania Drinkhill A* A B. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Head of Queen Margaret’s School for Girls, Sue Baillie, said: "We’re delighted that so many of our girls have been successful in securing their first choice university course today at the country's best universities. QM girls will take up places at many of the prestigious Russell Group universities, including Exeter, Sheffield and Manchester".

4. Queen Margaret's School for Girls, York

Head of Queen Margaret’s School for Girls, Sue Baillie, said: "We’re delighted that so many of our girls have been successful in securing their first choice university course today at the country's best universities. QM girls will take up places at many of the prestigious Russell Group universities, including Exeter, Sheffield and Manchester". Photo: Mark Dolby

