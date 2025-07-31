Yorkshire’s next generation of engineers to be supported by Quickline Communications

Rural broadband provider Quickline Communications has been announced as the latest sponsor of the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) national robotics competition FIRST® LEGO® League – helping to inspire and support the next generation of engineers and technologists from Yorkshire.

FIRST® LEGO® League takes the reassuring familiarity of LEGO® and enables students aged 6-16 to discover, explore, and challenge their understanding of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) around an annual theme highlighting careers for students to aspire to. The programme supports hands-on learning, technical skills, imagination and creativity, as well as supporting core values such as problem solving, communication and teamwork.

This new sponsorship partnership will run for over two years and is part of Quickline's work to deliver fast and reliable internet access to rural communities across Yorkshire as part of Project Gigabit – the UK government’s rollout of lightning-fast, reliable broadband across the UK.

The programme targets homes and businesses that are not included in broadband companies’ commercial plans, reaching parts of the country that would otherwise miss out.

Pupils getting involved in Lego League.

Quickline will support a total of 36 schools to participate in FIRST® LEGO® League with each school receiving access to the programme’s Explore and Challenge age groups supporting 2,160 students.

Sarah Lilleyman-Hall, Quickline’s Social Values and Events Manager, said: “At Quickline, we’re passionate about the power of technology to transform lives, especially in rural communities. Supporting the FIRST® LEGO® League is a natural fit for us, as it brings STEM learning to life in a fun, hands-on way and helps to spark curiosity in young minds.

“As a business built by brilliant engineers, we know first-hand how vital STEM skills are - not just for careers in our industry, but for the future of innovation more broadly. We’re especially proud to help bring these opportunities to students in hard-to-reach and often overlooked areas across Yorkshire, where the next generation of engineers and technologists are already bursting with potential.”

David Lakin, Head of Events and Learning Services at the IET added: “We’re delighted by this new sponsorship partnership via a programme that allows young people to experience engineering in action. FIRST® LEGO® League gives students the opportunity to get hands-on experiences with robotics, and design innovative solutions to real world problems, all whilst bringing excitement to STEM subjects.

Pupils in action at Lego League event.

“There is a great need for young people with STEM skills to fill the next generation of engineering roles as the UK faces a nationwide skills shortage. We’d like to thank Quickline Communications Ltd for their support so that we can empower and support many more young people to think about a possible career in engineering and technology.”