Pharmacists can diagnose and treat many common health conditions. (Photo: Andy Buchanan/WPA Pool/Getty Images) | Getty Images

From the common cold to minor infections 🤧

Did you know your pharmacist can diagnose and treat a number of common health conditions?

As we enter the beginning of the cold and flu season your local pharmacy will be able to offer you support meaning you don’t have to see a GP.

Rhysa Phommachanh, Health and Personal Care Specialist explains how pharmacists can help you this winter.

The colder months are creeping in with cold and flu season just around the corner. Accessing a GP can be tricky, especially during the winter, with many patients finding themselves facing long waiting lists.

However, your local pharmacy can offer you support and help if you find yourself unwell. Since January 31, patients in England have been able to access care from community pharmacies for some common health conditions meaning they can skip the waiting list for their GP.

Rhysa Phommachanh, Health and Personal Care Specialist said: "Pharmacists are highly trained professionals and can offer expert clinical advice and over-the-counter treatments for minor illnesses and injuries. If symptoms suggest something more serious, they can also guide you on when to seek further help from a GP or another healthcare professional."

Phommachanh added: "While pharmacists are valuable resources for advice on over-the-counter medications and minor illnesses, it's crucial to consult a doctor, call 111, or visit A&E in an emergency if your symptoms are severe or if you have any doubts. While pharmacists can't diagnose complex conditions, turning to them for minor issues helps ease the pressure on GPs, allowing doctors to focus on patients with more urgent needs."

What conditions can a pharmacist treat?

Pharmacies can give treatment advice for a range of common conditions and minor injuries. The experts at Landys Chemist have provided a list of 11 health conditions that pharmacists and chemists can provide treatment for to help those facing long GP waiting times.

Common Cold and Flu Symptoms

From coughs, to congestion, a sore throat, runny nose or a fever, your pharmacy will be able to offer support and advice.

Allergies

Pharmacies can offer treatment for common allergies like hay fever (seasonal allergies) and allergic reactions (mild).

Minor Aches and Pains

Patients can access treatment for minor aches and pains including headache, muscle aches and joint pain.

Digestive Issues

Pharmacies can offer treatment for digestion issues including indigestion, heartburn, diarrhoea and constipation.

Skin Conditions

You can access treatment for skin conditions including minor rashes, insect bites and sunburn.

Minor Infections

Women who suspect they may have a urinary tract infection can also seek treatment, as all as patients who have minor skin infections.

Eye Conditions

Pharmacists can help with red or irritated eyes and minor eye infections.

Ear Problems

If you are experiencing ear problems such as earache or wax build-up your community pharmacist can help.

Minor Injuries

They can offer treatment for minor injuries including minor cuts and abrasions, bruises, sprains and strains.

Oral Health

If you need help for your oral health, a pharmacist can offer treatment for mouth ulcers, cold sores and gingivitis.

Minor tests

Pharmacies can now also carry out minor tests for patients such as blood pressure tests, cholesterol and blood sugar testing.