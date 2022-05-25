Adele Roberts: ‘Why it’s an honour to be showing my stoma bag on Women's Health magazine cover’

When Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts revealed in October last year that she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer, it marked the start of a mission to raise awareness on every step of her journey.

In the months that have followed, she has inspired thousands with her honest insights into life following diagnosis. Adele, 43, is now on the cover of Women’s Health magazine’s June issue, with her stoma bag proudly on display.

Sharing the image on her Instagram social media account earlier this week, the presenter said: “I’ve never seen a woman on a magazine cover with a stoma and on chemotherapy before. What an honour.”

Adele Roberts is on the cover of Women’s Health with her stoma bag. Pictures: Women's Health UK/PA/ Zoe McConnell

Thanking the magazine for championing diversity and inclusivity, she added: “I wasn’t really aware of stomas before I got one, I also didn’t really know about bowel cancer. I got told I was ‘probably too young’ to have it. Thank you for using your platform tor raise awareness, represent others, reflect us and truly help to make the world a better place.”

Adele had a tumour removed through surgery and has just finished undergoing chemotherapy. She now uses a stoma bag, which attaches to her abdomen and collects her faeces.

In a segment on BBC Breakfast yesterday morning, she showed viewers how she and partner Kate Holderness care for her stoma, which she has named Audrey.

“I love little Audrey, she’s saved my life and I’m so grateful to her,” Adele said. “I think it’s so important to raise awareness of stomas and be visible.

“Since I’ve got to know the ostomy community, I‘ve realised that there a few people who feel a bit of shame for their bodies and that makes me so sad for them because I know what they’ve been through to get their stoma. They’re absolute heroes and they should not be ashamed at all.”

Adele, who studied pharmacology at the University of Leeds, where she joined Leeds Student Radio presenting a weekly mix show, says she loves her body “more than ever”.

She discussed staying strong mentally throughout her treatment during a photoshoot with Women’s Health UK.

She said: “Being diagnosed with cancer has meant I’ve learned to appreciate my body; be grateful that it works; be grateful they found the tumour in time to remove it and be grateful (that modern medicine means I can) have a stoma. I feel like I love my body more than ever.”

Addressing the importance of talking about cancer, she said: “One in two of us will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in our lives and I think the more we can actually talk about it, the less negatively affected people will be mentally, if and when that happens. That’s why it means so much – as someone undergoing cancer treatment and with a visible stoma – to be on the cover of Women’s Health.”

Adele said she has spent a lot of time feeling “upset” about her diagnosis and added: “When I was in hospital, recovering after my surgeries, I would overhear conversations of other women on the ward and learn they had a much worse diagnosis than me – maybe terminal cancer – and that’s when I’d feel down.

“I think my strategy... is just to get on with it and try and not let it beat me mentally. Like, I need to sort of tackle it head-on, because that’s how I cope with things, but I understand everyone’s different.”

Adele, who is bisexual and a campaigner for LGBT rights, has also praised her partner Kate for being “an absolute angel”.

Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Radio 5 Live, she said: “We’ve just got stronger and closer and it’s made me realise what an incredible human she is.

“She’s been my strength and without her I don’t think I’d be this upbeat. I think it would have really got to me mentally… but every morning I see Kate I just feel blessed to wake up to her every single day. She’s pretty much become my carer.

“She’s gone above and beyond what a relationship should be and she’s been everything to me. She’s helped me dress my stoma. She’s cared for me. She’s been my nurse. She’s been my mentor. She really loves me. I’m going to have to marry her.

“I think I look up to her now. I always knew she was very special. And I knew she was a good person. But now… she is somebody that I look to for inspiration.”

Adele also spoke about podcast host Dame Deborah James, who recently revealed she is receiving end-of-life care after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.

“It hit me hard,” she said. “It feels a little bit selfish saying that because it is not about me. It’s about Deborah. The heart-breaking reality of what she is going through, but then seeing her be so strong and give back to people in her time of need. (I) don’t know how she does it. She is amazing.”

On the programme, Roberts received praise and thanks from two young people who have also had stomas fitted, for her efforts to raise awareness for individuals who have stomas. Claire Sanderson, editor-in-chief of Women’s Health UK, has also hailed her as a role model.

She said: “Wellness should always be an inclusive space and what better way to embody that than have someone as inspiring as Adele on the cover of Women’s Health. It’s an empowering, joyful image, full of positivity and spirit.

“Adele truly is a role model – not just within the wellness world, but for all women who have had to face up to serious illnesses like cancer.