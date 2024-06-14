Asda, Boots, Co-op, Morrisons and Sainsbury's takeaway sandwiches recalled over e.coli fears
Greencore Group is recalling the items as a ‘precautionary measure’ but said the items have not had e.coli detected in them. However, there are fears there could be the possible presence of e.coli in the sandwiches.
A statement on The Food Standards Agency’s website said: “Greencore Group is taking the precautionary step of recalling various sandwiches, wraps and salads because of possible contamination with E. coli.
"E.coli has not been detected in the products listed below but are being recalled as a precaution. The possible presence of Shiga toxin-producing E.coli (STEC) in the products listed.
“Symptoms caused by STEC organisms include severe diarrhoea (including bloody diarrhoea), abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome, (HUS), a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal.”
The full list of products being recalled:
Aldi Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
by Amazon BLT Sandwich
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Asda Smoky Beans and Cheddar Cheese Wrap
Use byAll dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Chicken Salad (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Chicken & Bacon Club (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Brie, Bacon and Chilli Chutney (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda BLT (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots BBQ Chicken wrap
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots BLT (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Cheddar Cheese Ploughman’s (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Chicken Salad (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
by Amazon Chicken Salad Sandwich
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Chicken Triple (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Delicious Ham & Cheese Ploughman’s (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Halloumi & Greek Style Salad wrap
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Ham & Egg Club (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Mixed Triple (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Southern Fried Chicken Wrap
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Spicy Bean & Cheese Wrap
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Vegan No Chicken Salad (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Vegan No Duck & Hoisin Wrap
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Veggie Triple (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
by Amazon Ploughman’s Sandwich
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Co-op Vegan Gro Onion Bhaji (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Co-op Mexican Style Bean & Cheese Wrap
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Co-op Ham, Cheese & Pickle (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Co-op Ham & Cheese Wrap
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Co-op Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap
Use byAll dates up to and including 17 June 2024
Co-op Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Morrisons Chicken Salad (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Morrisons Chicken Salad PFS (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Morrisons Gluten Free Chicken Salad (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Morrisons Gluten Free Sandwich Platter
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
by Amazon Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Sainsbury’s Peri Peri Chicken Wrap
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Sainsbury’s BBQ Pulled Pork & Red Leicester (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Sainsbury’s Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Focaccia (Sandwich)
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Sainsbury’s Greek Style Wrap
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Sainsbury’s Jerk Halloumi Wrap
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
by Amazon Prawn Layered Salad
Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Asda Vegan No Chick'n Caesar Wrap
Use byAll dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Tuna Crunch Sub Roll
Use byAll dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Southern Fried Chicken Wrap
Use byAll dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Southern Fried Chicken Triple Wrap
Use byAll dates up to and including 15 June 2024
