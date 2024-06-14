Asda, Boots, Co-op, Morrisons and Sainsbury's takeaway sandwiches recalled over e.coli fears

A food manufacturer which supplies takeaway sandwiches to Asda and Sainsbury's is recalling some of its products due to fears over e.coli.

Greencore Group is recalling the items as a ‘precautionary measure’ but said the items have not had e.coli detected in them. However, there are fears there could be the possible presence of e.coli in the sandwiches.

A statement on The Food Standards Agency’s website said: “Greencore Group is taking the precautionary step of recalling various sandwiches, wraps and salads because of possible contamination with E. coli.

"E.coli has not been detected in the products listed below but are being recalled as a precaution. The possible presence of Shiga toxin-producing E.coli (STEC) in the products listed.

Some of the items being recalled

“Symptoms caused by STEC organisms include severe diarrhoea (including bloody diarrhoea), abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome, (HUS), a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal.”

The full list of products being recalled:

Aldi Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

by Amazon BLT Sandwich

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Asda Smoky Beans and Cheddar Cheese Wrap

Use byAll dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Chicken Salad (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Chicken & Bacon Club (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Brie, Bacon and Chilli Chutney (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda BLT (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots BBQ Chicken wrap

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots BLT (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Cheddar Cheese Ploughman’s (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Chicken Salad (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

by Amazon Chicken Salad Sandwich

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Chicken Triple (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Delicious Ham & Cheese Ploughman’s (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Halloumi & Greek Style Salad wrap

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Ham & Egg Club (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Mixed Triple (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Southern Fried Chicken Wrap

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Spicy Bean & Cheese Wrap

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Vegan No Chicken Salad (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Vegan No Duck & Hoisin Wrap

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Veggie Triple (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

by Amazon Ploughman’s Sandwich

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Co-op Vegan Gro Onion Bhaji (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Co-op Mexican Style Bean & Cheese Wrap

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Co-op Ham, Cheese & Pickle (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Co-op Ham & Cheese Wrap

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Co-op Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap

Use byAll dates up to and including 17 June 2024

Co-op Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Morrisons Chicken Salad (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Morrisons Chicken Salad PFS (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Morrisons Gluten Free Chicken Salad (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Morrisons Gluten Free Sandwich Platter

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

by Amazon Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Sainsbury’s Peri Peri Chicken Wrap

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Sainsbury’s BBQ Pulled Pork & Red Leicester (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Sainsbury’s Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Focaccia (Sandwich)

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Sainsbury’s Greek Style Wrap

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Sainsbury’s Jerk Halloumi Wrap

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

by Amazon Prawn Layered Salad

Use byAll dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Asda Vegan No Chick'n Caesar Wrap

Use byAll dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Tuna Crunch Sub Roll

Use byAll dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Southern Fried Chicken Wrap

Use byAll dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Southern Fried Chicken Triple Wrap