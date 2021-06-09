The Department for Work and Pensions Minister Baroness Stedman-Scott was in the region today, Wednesday, June 9, to witness first-hand the work Leeds City Council are doing to help young people in families.

Nationally up to £11m of funding from the DWP has been made available to help parents address the root causes of their conflict including substance misuse, unemployment or trauma from their own upbringing.

In Yorkshire and the Humber £240,000 has been secured for local authorities.

Nationally up to £11m of funding from the Department for Work and Pensions has been made available to help parents address the root causes of their conflict including substance misuse, unemployment or trauma from their own upbringing.

In Leeds 650 workers across the local council are now trained to spot the signs of damaging conflict between parents and get them the support they need – benefiting thousands of local families.

A website entitled Relationship Matters, part of Leeds City council’s early help strategy, which sets out how parents experiencing conflict can get help for their child has also been launched.

The website already has more than 15,000 parents and users who are now getting the support they need to improve the lives of their children.

Reflecting on her visit DWP Lords Minister Baroness Stedman-Scott today praised “Leeds heroes” who were helping tackle family conflict.

She said: “We know frequent, intense and poorly resolved conflict between parents impacts children’s wellbeing – and we know we can help.

“Leeds is a shining example of how we can support parents to deal with the root cause of their issues so they can move forward and offer their children a better chance at life.”

Coun Fiona Venner, the Leeds City Council’s executive board member for adult and children’s social care and health partnerships, added: “It is normal for family members to have disagreements, but the evidence is clear that regular conflict does have a big impact on children.

“We are proud of the work we have done so far in Leeds to help families resolve conflicts effectively... and I hope families who engage with this vital work find it helpful.”

The DWP programme works with local family services including health and social care, the courts and emergency services, to help them spot parental conflict, provide support and refer parents to further help such as therapy.

Since 2017, the department has worked with roughly 150 councils to help them develop strategies for approaching conflict below the domestic abuse threshold.

This includes investigating the issue of frequent, intense and poorly resolved conflict between parents and how it impacts children’s wellbeing.

