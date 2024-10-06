BBC Radio 2 DJ Johnnie Walker to air final show telling listeners his struggles are 'getting more difficult'
After a heart attack and triple bypass four years ago, the presenter, who started his career on pirate station Radio Caroline, was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis – a condition in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult.
He broke the news on the show, which he presents from his home in Dorset, after reading out a letter from a listener whose father loved the show, but died in 2022, due to the condition.
The 79-year-old went on: “Now, that leads me to be making a very sad announcement. The struggles I’ve had with doing the show and trying to sort of keep up a professional standard suitable for Radio 2 has been getting more and more difficult, hence my little jokes about Puffing Billy, so I’ve had to make the decision that I need to bring my career to an end after 58 years.”
Johnnie and his wife, Tiggy Jarvis, revealed earlier this year that doctors had told him to “prepare to die at any time” and he had “only a finite amount of time left”.
He has been confined to his home since January, using an oxygen machine for his IPS, with Mrs Walker acting as her husband's carer.
The pair are joint patrons of Carers UK, a charity that supports people caring for loved ones or family members.
Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said: "Everyone at Radio 2, and I’m sure his millions of listeners, would like to thank Johnnie for entertaining us for so many decades with his brilliantly crafted shows.
"He leaves the station with our love, huge thanks and best wishes. He will be much missed on the airwaves and by his listeners, who have adored listening to his shows over the years. We are in awe of his incredible legacy which speaks for itself.”
He’ll be doing his last Sounds of the 70s on October 27, with another veteran, “Whispering” Bob Harris taking over. His last episode of The Rock Show airs on October 25.
Johnnie began his radio career in 1966 on Swinging Radio England, an offshore pirate station, before moving to the legendary Radio Caroline, becoming a household name by hosting the hugely popular night-time show.
He joined BBC Radio 1 in 1969, establishing a reputation as a DJ who prioritised records above chat, and pioneering new names like Steve Harley, Lou Reed, Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles and Steely Dan.
Bob Harris, who first joined the BBC over 50 years ago, said he was honoured to be taking over a BBC Radio 2 institution from a “true broadcasting great”.
He said: “Johnnie and I have been friends since my years presenting Old Grey Whistle Test and the original Sounds of the 70’s and I will do everything I can to maintain his legacy and curate the programme with the very best music from that incredible decade.”