According to leaked proposals, Sir Keir Starmer is set to ban smoking in some outdoor areas to improve public health.

The indoor smoking ban could be extended to cover other locations including small parks, pub gardens and shisha bars.

Sir Keir refused to deny the reports, saying that smoking is “a huge burden on the NHS” and “more details will be revealed”.

Industry leaders have warned that the proposed plans to ban outdoor smoking, including in beer gardens and outside stadiums, would be another “nail in the coffin” for pubs and bars.

John Pybus, landlord of the Grade II-listed Blue Bell in York, said the original indoor smoking ban in 2007 was “catastrophic for wet-lead businesses and most pubs today are just glorified restaurants as a result”.

John Pybus the landlord of the Blue Bell, York's smallest pub and one of England's.

He told the Yorkshire Post: “I have no idea why the Government seems so committed to punishing ale houses like mine.

“Although I'm not a smoker, I'm saddened that the Government wants to take away the small pleasure of having a pint and a cigarette - it feels authoritarian and poorly planned.”

While Camra - the Campaign for Real Ale - said the move could force people to drink at home.

Chief executive Tom Stainer commented: "While a smoking ban in pub gardens is an unconfirmed rumour at the moment, we’d urge the Government to prioritise helping hospitality by reforming unfair business rates, strengthening planning protections for pubs and reducing taxation on beer before going ahead with measures which could encourage more people to stop visiting pubs and drink at home.

“We would also expect that a fully evidenced assessment and consultation would be carried out if such measures were to be considered, to assess the impact it would have on hospitality businesses."

The Blue Bell in York

Tim Martin, founder of JD Wetherspoon, told the PA news agency the proposed smoking ban raises a “libertarian issue”.

He said: “The question is whether the Government should interfere in individual liberties where danger is involved.

“Mountaineering is dangerous, for example. Horse riding, statistically, causes many serious injuries. I don’t think it will have a big effect on our business, one way or the other, and is really a libertarian issue.”

The Prime Minister told reporters yesterday from his visit to Paris: “My starting point on this is to remind everyone that over 80,000 people lose their lives every year because of smoking. That’s a preventable death.

“It’s a huge burden on the NHS, and, of course, it’s a burden on the taxpayer. So, yes, we are going to take decisions in this space.”

He added: “I think it’s important to get the balance right, but everybody watching this who uses the NHS will know that it’s on its knees.

“We have to relieve the burden, and that’s why I spoke before the election about moving to a preventative model when it comes to health.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is greeted by Emmanuel Macron, President of France, as he arrives at the Elysee presidential palace for a meeting in Paris. He addressed potential legislation which would introduce tighter smoking restrictions. Picture: Justin Tallis/PA Wire | Justin Tallis/PA Wire

Sir Keir has committed to passing Rishi Sunak’s flagship piece of legislation, which would have banned children who turned 15 this year from ever being able to purchase cigarettes.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill – dubbed the “greatest piece of public health legislation in a generation” – had earned wide cross-party support and was progressing through Parliament until Mr Sunak called the general election.

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health (Ash), said: “The priority is to get the Bill back in Parliament and put on the statute book, to end smoking for the next generation and curb youth vaping.

“Ash would support the inclusion of powers to extend smoke-free laws outdoors, subject to consultation.”

She added: “However, it’s also important to ensure that there are still outdoor areas where people who smoke can smoke in the open air, rather than inside their homes.”

Studies have shown that smoking is the biggest public health cost to the NHS, followed by obesity and alcohol.

The charity found that in the year following the introduction of smoke-free laws in 2007, there was a 2.4 per cent reduction in hospital admissions for heart attacks in England, saving the NHS £8.4 million in the first year alone.

The first year after the introduction of the indoor smoking ban also saw a 12.3 per cent reduction in hospital admissions for childhood asthma, equivalent to 6,803 fewer admissions over three years.

A YouGov poll yesterday suggested that 58% of British adults support banning smoking in pub gardens and outside restaurants.

The polling company reported that 35% say they would oppose the measure. YouGov asked 3,715 people on August 29.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We do not comment on leaks. Smoking claims 80,000 lives a year, puts huge pressure on our NHS, and costs taxpayers billions.

“We are determined to protect children and non-smokers from the harms of second-hand smoking.