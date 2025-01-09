British Dental Association warns that the 'clock is ticking' on NHS dentistry

A petition of more than 250,000 signatures has been handed into Downing Street by the British Dental Association urging the Government to save NHS dentistry.

The BDA has warned that the service is now in a more fragile state than it was at the time of the general election.

It said the Budget has added significant new costs to struggling practices while providing no corresponding support, and pay uplifts for the current financial year are now running 8 months late.

BDA Chair Eddie Crouch said: “The public and this profession have a simple message for the PM.

“The clock is ticking on NHS dentistry and this Government must make good on its promises.

“If reform is kicked into the long grass there won’t be a service left to save.”

Former NHS high street dentist and petition starter Tom Thayer, alongside patient Anthony Page, whose life was saved by a routine NHS dental check-up which detected his mouth cancer, and BDA Chair Eddie Crouch. Credit: Anna Gordon | Anna Gordon

Veronica Hawking, campaigns director at 38 Degrees, which organised the petition, added:

"The fact that a quarter of a million people have signed this petition demonstrates the widespread public frustration and clear demand for urgent action to fix NHS dentistry.

"Last year, Prime Minister Keir Starmer was elected on a promise to tackle the NHS dentistry crisis and reform the broken system - voters expect him to make good on that commitment. Now it's time they deliver.”

Yorkshire has issues with dental deserts with almost half of children in the East Riding not having seen a dentist in the last year, as recommended by the NHS.

In North Yorkshire, the figure stands at 44 per cent.

In the House of Commons on Tuesday, the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, said NHS dentistry is at “death’s door”.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “This government is committed to rebuilding NHS dentistry.

“We are starting with an extra 700,000 urgent dentistry appointments to help those who need it most, supported by a £26 billion funding boost for health and social care, and will reform the dental contract to encourage more dentists to offer NHS services to patients.