Health Secretary says Calderdale and Huddersfield trust is 'best of NHS' at cutting waiting lists
The Government used Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) as an example of how waiting lists can be slashed, as Sir Keir Starmer unveiled an array of reforms during a speech in Surrey yesterday.
The Prime Minister pledged to make “better use” of capacity in the private sector, with the NHS told it must actively tell patients when they can be treated at private hospitals.
Under a new deal outlined by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), women on gynaecological waiting lists and orthopaedics patients are among those who will be offered treatment in the private sector, all funded by the NHS.
Sir Keir said: “The priority is waiting lists, but I’m not ideological about this.
“Where there’s capacity that can be used that will help us deliver in the NHS then we will continue with that [private sector] partnership.”
The Health Secretary, Mr Streeting, used CHFT as an example of the “best of the NHS”.
In 2021, the trust had more than 4,000 patients waiting more than a year for treatment, one of the highest rates in the country. Last week, that figure had dropped to below 10.
Mr Streeting said: “To those who ask if our reform plan to cut NHS waiting times can work, here’s proof from the people showing us how it can be done.
“We’re taking the best of the NHS to the rest of the NHS.”
CHFT has used data analysis to reduce the time between diagnosis and consultation, while focusing on prioritising people with learning difficulties and those from deprived backgrounds.
The trust gives enhanced pay to staff who volunteer to work weekends to bring the backlog down, and they get a bonus depending on how many patients they see.
Brendan Brown, the trust’s chief executive, said: “Through innovation, collaboration, and sheer determination of our colleagues, we have made significant progress since the pandemic, where our elective backlog increased sharply to almost 4,000 patients waiting over 52 weeks.
“That number is down to almost zero. Central to our success has been innovation by our surgical teams.
“By adopting new surgical techniques and using data intelligence and digital tools to closely track patient pathways, we’ve managed to streamline our processes and enhance patient care.
“We have also taken the opportunity to address health inequalities as part of this and we are nationally recognised for reducing waits for people with a learning disability.”
The Government also announced a huge expansion of the use of the NHS app yesterday.
By March 2027, the NHS App will also be “significantly expanded to improve information for patients in elective care”, while the app and Manage Your Referral website will become the “default route” by which patients choose where they wish to be treated.
