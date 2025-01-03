Some things never seem to change. Long waits for emergency care, an ambulance and GP appointments are among the biggest worries that Britons have about the NHS, according to a survey by Ipsos on behalf of the PA news agency.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is hardly a surprise, but if the efficiency of such essential services can be taken as a symbol for the nation’s health at large, it is worth highlighting again.

The Government is seeking to address the wider issue with 10 Year Health Plan, expected to be published in the spring, and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged that by July 2029, 92 per cent of patients would be seen within 18 weeks for pre-planned care such as hip and knee replacements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long-term thinking is necessary and laudable. However, it is naturally difficult for people to keep the faith that services will improve in the future when they are suffering in the present – and only a quarter of those who responded to the survey reported today were even aware of the Government’s plans. Illness doesn’t wait and the stark reality of sitting for hours in a crowded A&E department or having your health worsen while unable to see a doctor does nothing to convince that the NHS is getting better.

An ambulance outside Leeds General Infirmary (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World)

Thoughts must also be with its staff, whose workload – incidentally, a concern of 52 per cent of those surveyed - after an extremely busy festive period will remain intense.