A new healthcare centre which will treat the military, their families and the wider local population is set to open next year.

Catterick Integrated Care Centre (CICC) in North Yorkshire has been backed with around £110 million of funding, and is the first of its kind.

Staffed by 300 medics from the Ministry of Defence and the NHS, it will be able to treat up to 1,000 patients per day.

Catterick Garrison, the largest in the British Army, is home to 14,000 military personnel and the CICC will offer troops, their families and the local population a range of services including primary care, rehabilitation, mental health support and specialist care.

Colonel Tariq Ahmad, regional clinical director of Defence Primary Healthcare (North), said: “It’s a co-ordinated approach to building better outcomes for the whole community.”