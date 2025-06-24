Catterick Garrison: New health centre for military and locals to open at Army’s biggest garrison
Catterick Integrated Care Centre (CICC) in North Yorkshire has been backed with around £110 million of funding, and is the first of its kind.
Staffed by 300 medics from the Ministry of Defence and the NHS, it will be able to treat up to 1,000 patients per day.
Catterick Garrison, the largest in the British Army, is home to 14,000 military personnel and the CICC will offer troops, their families and the local population a range of services including primary care, rehabilitation, mental health support and specialist care.
Colonel Tariq Ahmad, regional clinical director of Defence Primary Healthcare (North), said: “It’s a co-ordinated approach to building better outcomes for the whole community.”
The CICC has been set up to be a model for future collaboration between the MoD and the NHS.
