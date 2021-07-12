Psychotherapist Catherine Asta tested positive for Covid-19 despite having received both jabs

Leeds-based psychotherapist Catherine Asta said she felt like she had been "hit by a bus" after finding out she had the virus, despite having received both vaccinations.

She told The Yorkshire Post she had developed symptoms and took an at-home lateral flow test confirming she had Covid-19 before booking to be tested at a drive-in testing centre to make sure.

After being told a second time that she did indeed have the virus, Ms Asta said she was now self-isolating and felt like she had been "hit by a bus".

Covid cases are still possible after vaccination, as vaccines do not completely protect against the virus

"I've no idea where I caught it from," she said.

"I had my second vaccination on Wednesday and thought at first it might be side effects from that. But since then I've tested positive."

Last month, BBC presenter Andrew Marr revealed he had tested positive despite having received both vaccines.

Two weeks after the second dose, the current vaccines are about 60 to 80 per cent effective, meaning there are still going to be people who catch the disease.

But it comes as a doctor in Bradford has urged anyone still not jabbed to do so, after revealing the sickest people being treated on Covid wards are now mostly under-40s who are unvaccinated.

Dr Leanne Cheyne shared the stark message as she shared an image of a 34-year-old father who is not vaccinated and "fighting for his life".

Around 87 per cent of adults in England are estimated to have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, with nearly 66 per cent having had both doses, according to the latest NHS England data up to July 4.