Dr Leanne Cheyne, a lung specialist at Bradford Teaching Hospitals, shared an image of a patient being treated to spread the message of the importance of getting vaccinated.

The 34-year-old father and football coach, named only as Matthew, had been hospitalised after catching the virus and was "fighting for his life", Dr Cheyne said in a tweet in Sunday, which she said had been shared with his permission.

"Matthew, has agreed for me to share his story," she said.

Picture shared by Dr Leanne Cheyne of a father battling Covid-19 in a warning to others as cases rise among younger people. Picture: Twitter/@leanne_cheyne

"34, footie coach & dad. Self-confessed vaccine skeptic until he caught Covid..."

"If he could turn back time he would.

"Our sickest patients are unvaccinated and under 40. Matthew is fighting for his life..save yours".

Coronavirus cases are rising across the population and particularly among younger people, the latest NHS data shows, with the rate in Yorkshire & the Humber at its highest level since November.

A total of 178,534 new confirmed cases were recorded in England in the seven days to July 7, according to Public Health England – the equivalent of 317.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Case rates are also continuing to rise for all age groups, with 20-to-29-year-olds recording the highest rate of 614.3 cases per 100,000 people.

It is the highest rate for this age group since the week to January 17.

Meanwhile, around 87 per cent of adults in England are estimated to have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, with nearly 66 per cent having had both doses.

Vaccine take-up varies between different age groups, however.

While more than 95 per cent of adults in the age groups 50-59, 60-69 and 70-79 are estimated to have had one dose, the latest figure for people aged 80 and over is 94 per cent, suggesting around one in 17 in this age group has still not received any Covid-19 vaccine.

Among younger groups, 88 per cent of 40-to-49-year-olds are likely to have had one dose, along with 78 per cent of 30-to-39-year-olds and only 60 per cent of 18-to-29-year-olds.

These estimates are for vaccinations delivered up to July 4.

The Government has said it will have offered all adults in England a first dose by July 19.