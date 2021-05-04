England is gradually and cautiously emerging from its Covid lockdown under Boris Johnson’s roadmap.

The Prime Minister’s plan for easing restrictions included dates for the reopening of shops and hospitality, and changes to measures on travel and socialising.

Many of these rules have already been relaxed, but people are still waiting to be given the go-ahead to stay overnight with friends and family.

At the moment no one in England can meet anyone from outside their household or their support bubble indoors (Shutterstock)

Mr Johnson’s dates are also dependent on the continued success of the vaccinations programme and infection rates in the country.

So, when will you be able to stay over at someone’s house again?

Here is everything you need to know.

What are the current rules for socialising?

Right now, nobody in England can meet anyone from outside their household or their support bubble indoors.

Outdoors, the rules are slightly different, with people able to meet with up to six other people to socialise or exercise.

And some travel restrictions were also eased as of 12 April, with overnight stays away from home permitted in self-contained accommodation for the same households.

When will overnight stays be allowed?

The guidance for staying overnight is set to change from 17 May, when it’s planned that the domestic tourism industry reopens – including hotels and B&Bs.

That is the same time that cinemas, indoor restaurants and pubs could reopen, as well as large crowds allowed at sports venues and performances.

However, there will still be restrictions on how many people are able to mix.

The current government guidance states: “Indoors, the rule of six or two households will apply – we will keep under review whether it is safe to increase this.”

So, from this date, you may be able to stay overnight with up to five other people from outside your household, or with another household of any size.

A further date of 21 June is in place for the reopening of the last sectors of the economy, so it is possible that overnight stays for bigger groups could be allowed from then.

As always, restrictions will only be eased in England if the four “tests” are met.