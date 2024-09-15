Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His enterprise – Mick’s Café – was often praised on social media for its friendly service and excellent food.

In February 2021, Mr Browning, who was 65 and in good health, had the Astrazeneca vaccine in order to help halt the spread of COVID-19.

Within a few days, he experienced a raised temperature and was struggling to breathe.

Ten days after having the jab he appeared to be having a stroke and was rushed to Leeds General Infimary by ambulance.

He suffered two bleeds on the brain which led to a brain haemorrhage/stroke and thrombosis in the left leg. He temporarily lost sight in his left eye and partial paralysis on his left side.

His condition deteriorated, and his wife Denise and sons Simon and Jonathan were told to say goodbye to him over the phone, because they were not allowed to visit the hospital due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

He survived after spending four weeks in hospital as his family sat outside in the hospital car park, day after day, unable to see him. His health has been very badly affected, with numerous blood problems, memory issues caused by the brain damage and mobility problems to his left side.

Due to the catalogue of injuries, Mr Browning has been refused a knee replacement because of the many risks of surgery due to the vaccine injuries, his family said.

He was forced to sell the cafe in Calverley because he was unable to run it due to health problems. He was finding it hard to remember orders and stand for long periods.

Tragically, his wife Denise, who had been his carer and had been furious about her husband's plight, also died recently.

The family unsuccessfully applied for money from the Government's Vaccine Damage Payment scheme. The family say they find this decision hard to understand considering the harm the Astrazeneca vaccine has caused him.

He still struggles to breathe, and his retirement plans have been ruined.

His family said they are taking legal action through the law firm Leigh Day, which has an office in Leeds, because they want fair compensation for the harm caused by the vaccine.

Mr Browning had taken the vaccine because, as a responsible citizen, he just wanted to protect his family, his café customers and others.

Mr Browning told The Yorkshire Post that the new Labour Government must provide more financial support to people who suffered rare but serious side effects due to the Astrazeneca vaccine.

He said he has not received anything from the Vaccine Damage Compensation scheme because the Government claims he has not been left 60 per cent disabled.

He said: "I'm still struggling and cannot hold something in my left hand for more than 10 seconds. My grip goes. I used to be proud of my handwriting, but now, by the time I get to the end of the line, the words are just scribble because my hand is so weak.

"I can't write Christmas and birthday cards,’’ he added. “I had to close my shop and move to a small apartment because of my health problems."