Crisis in social care undelined by report showing biggest council overspend in decade

The annual report from care leaders warned that due to the current state of the sector – which campaigners have long argued has not been prioritised or had adequate investment – the Government’s aim to shift more care into the community could be undermined.

The Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass) said the financial situation “is as bad as it has been in recent history” with council overspend on adult social care budgets in the year to March hitting around £774 million.

This was up from £586 million in the previous year and is the highest level for at least a decade, Adass said.

Its survey – which had responses from 91 per cent of directors of adult social services in England – also showed care leaders have reduced spending on prevention by 11 per cent this year.

Just 5.6 per cent of this year’s total adult social care net budget is projected to be spent on prevention.

Adass said this lowest recorded spend is because overstretched budgets mean care leaders have had to prioritise immediate needs and people in crisis.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting unveiled their 10-year NHS plan which they vowed would “fundamentally rewire” the health service and put care on people’s doorsteps.

The plan set out how the NHS will move from treatment to prevention and from hospital to more care shifted into neighbourhoods and people’s homes.

But Adass president Jess McGregor said: “Without more investment to keep people well and independent at home, we risk undermining the shift towards prevention and neighbourhood health that Wes Streeting, the NHS and this Government are rightly championing.”

The overall overspend is “likely to result in councils further tightening the eligibility criteria for social care, so they can deliver their legal obligations, leaving very little left for preventative measures that would likely save the state money in the longer term and most importantly, improve outcomes for people”, Adass said.

North Yorkshire Council leader Coun Carl Les explained: “It’s really good news for people that their ageing parents and grandparents are living longer, but it does come with some pressure.

“The older people live, the more complex their needs become going forward.”

Mike Padgham, who runs Saint Cecilia’s care home in Scarborough, told The Yorkshire Post: “The population needing care is growing, but the resources aren’t matching it to keep up with it.

“We’re getting asked to look after more and more complex cases, there are more and more people requiring care - it’s just become impossible.

“It’s pleasing to see Adass is adding further pressure on government to increase funding.

“But it leaves me wondering how many more reports and issues have got to be flagged up before government listens.

“How many times have I heard the issue about prevention? It’s not just the current Health Secretary, it was the one before that and the one before that.”

Mr Padgham, who also chairs North Yorkshire’s Independent Care Group, predicted: “There will be a lack of capacity for publicly-funded care in the future - a bit like NHS dentistry.”

Mr Streeting previously said social care “has to be part” of neighbourhood health, adding: “In the context of this plan, social care features because it has a role to play on admission avoidance and speeding up delayed discharges.”

The Casey Commission, launched earlier this year, aims to set out a plan to implement a national care service, but social care leaders have previously raised concerns over the potential timeline of 2036 for some recommended reforms to be introduced.

The first phase is expected to report in 2026, although recommendations from the initial probe will be implemented in phases over the course of 10 years.