Crumbling Airedale Hospital has first round of funding confirmed for rebuild

In a letter to local NHS leaders, Health Minister Karen Smyth said that the money for the hospital in Steeton, outside Keighley, has been rubber stamped by the department.

The rebuild, which has had hundreds of millions of pounds allocated to it, will now start between 2027 or 2028.

It is hoped the work will be completed by 2030, which is the date when parts of the hospital will be unusable over risk of collapse from the crumbling reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: "Patients have endured years of broken promises, so I’m delighted this government is getting work underway on a world-class hospital development at the Airedale General site.

An artist's impression of how Airedale Hospital might look | Airedale NHS Foundation Trust

“This is a significant moment for patients and healthcare in the area. We are committed to delivering the modern facilities our NHS needs to provide the highest quality care.

"This investment - worth hundreds of millions of pounds - shows our determination to transform the crumbling NHS infrastructure we inherited and create a healthcare system fit for the future.”

Both Airedale and the Leeds General Infirmary were earmarked for development under the Conservatives’ controversial New Hospital Programme.

They were two of 40 “new” hospitals which Mr Johnson claimed would be completed before 2030, ahead of the 2019 election.

A building housing a state-of-the-art adults hospital, a new children’s hospital and a maternity centre was due to be constructed on the site of LGI and open in 2030, costing more than £650m.

Earlier in the year, Mr Streeting announced a new timetable for the projects saying the programme “was unfunded and undeliverable”. He described Mr Johnson’s promises as “a complete fiction”.

Due to the presence of RAAC, Airedale General Hospital is part of the first wave of building and the Government has pledged spades in the ground by 2028.

Charlotte Taylor, of the Government’s New Hospital Programme, said: “This marks a significant milestone for Airedale General Hospital and the community it serves.

“It provides the financial certainty to move ahead with confidence and we will continue working closely with the trust to deliver a modern hospital that meets the needs of patients and staff for decades to come.”

Foluke Ajayi, chief executive of Airedale NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be moving forward with our journey to a new hospital for Airedale.

“Our first major milestone has been developing plans for the work needed prior to building the hospital, including a new carpark and access road.

“This confirmation of our funding is another major landmark as it will allow us to progress our business case and work with our partners, staff and patients to design the state-of-the art new hospital that our local communities deserve.”

Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore added: “It’s imperative that the government gets on with it and let the team at Airedale NHS Foundation Trust do their job.

“I will be holding the government to account on this, as well as on the timetable that has been set.

“The last government helped secure the future of healthcare services in our area for a generation.