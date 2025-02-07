Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LGI and Airedale General Hospital, in Keighley, were both earmarked for development under the Conservatives’ controversial New Hospital Programme.

They were two of 40 “new” hospitals which Mr Johnson claimed would be completed before 2030, ahead of the 2019 election.

A complete rebuild had been ordered for Airedale General Hospital by 2030, which was found to be at risk of collapse due to its construction with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

An artist's impression of how Airedale Hospital might look | Airedale NHS Foundation Trust

The Health Secretary’s new timeline means construction will start on Airedale General Hospital in 2027 or 2028, and on the LGI development between 2032 and 2034.

It has now emerged, via a written question from the Liberal Democrats, that the number of staff working on the programme from the Department for Health and Social Care has dropped from 60 in March 2022 to 22 in December 2024.

Health Minister Karin Smyth said these staff members were supported by “officials in NHS England, with input from officials in HM Treasury”.

Sir Ed Davey has urged the government to create a “crumbling hospitals taskforce” chaired by chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty to speed up the construction and support affected patients.

The Liberal Democrat leader said: “Almost every day we hear another horrifying story of patients suffering in unfit hospital buildings after the Conservative Party trashed our NHS, broke their promises to patients and left hospitals to crumble.