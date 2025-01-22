Crumbling infrastructure need to be fixed now despite the significant cost

The crumbling infrastructure across the country will require more than a quick fix. The warning from the National Audit Office (NAO) that the backlog in maintaining crumbling schools, hospitals and prisons could cost more than £49bn, highlights the scale of the challenge.

That is a significant amount of money but the Government has no choice but to fix buildings that deliver essential public services, which are clearly in no fit state.

Besides, as the head of NAO says, it would be a “false economy” to allow large maintenance backlogs.

Here in Yorkshire, Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) and Airedale Hospital are two hospitals that require redevelopment work.

A taped off section inside a school which has been affected with sub standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac). PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

Airedale Hospital is one of many public buildings impacted by crumbling concrete with 83 per cent of its estate containing Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

This clearly is an issue that needs to be remedied. As do all the other buildings that are literally falling apart.

Schools, NHS properties and Ministry of Defence buildings make up 88 per cent of the works backlog, and each have maintenance costs of more than £10 billion, the NAO says.

It is shocking that children are being sent to schools where some buildings are crumbling when we should be aspiring to deliver a world-class education system for all children.

The same can be said for the healthcare system. How can medical experts be expected to deliver the best care possible in crumbling buildings?

Boris Johnson’s government will forever be remembered for failing to deliver on its promise to build 40 new hospitals.